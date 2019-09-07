As Brinks Co (BCO) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Park West Asset Management Has Upped Stake; As Conagra Brands (CAG) Stock Declined, Johnson Financial Group Cut Its Stake

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 147,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 576,290 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.46M, up from 428,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $76.74. About 557,744 shares traded or 50.24% up from the average. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO QTRLY GAAP EPS $ 0.42; 11/04/2018 – Brink’s First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 25; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $520 MLN IN CASH; 09/05/2018 – Françoise Hardy, a French National Treasure, Is Back from the Brink; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – EXPECTS TO INVEST ABOUT $50 MILLION IN CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OVER 3 YRS TO SUPPORT BRANCH RATIONALIZATION , INTEGRATION OF DUNBAR’S FLEET; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brink’s Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCO); 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO SEES 2019 NON-GAAP OPERATING PROFIT $510 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $625M; 15/05/2018 – Brink’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS – DEAL WILL BE FUNDED FROM CO’S AVAILABLE CASH

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 71.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 12,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 5,026 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139,000, down from 17,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.66. About 5.36 million shares traded or 14.14% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Input Cost Inflation of Approximately 3.7%; 22/03/2018 – Conagra reported third-quarter profit above market estimates and raised its full-year profit forecast; 20/03/2018 – Kathy Ireland Discusses Relationship with Level Brands in Video Presentation; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Appointment Of Anil Arora To Its Board Of Directors; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SAYS EVALUATING ESTIMATED IMPACT OF STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS TO FISCAL 2019; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Conagra; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ARE WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS REGARDING PROPOSED SALE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Tax Law Changes Brought One-Time Estimated Income Tax Benefit of $236.7M in 3; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. Sees FY Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.05; 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS – ON MAY 2, CO & JANA PARTNERS MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE DISCLOSED AMENDED AND RESTATED COOPERATION AGREEMENT DATED MAY 27, 2016

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 100,000 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $15.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Strongbridge Biopharma Plc by 202,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32M shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

More notable recent The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brink’s Issues Statement on Gold Robbery in Brazil – GlobeNewswire” on July 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brink’s Appoints Kathie Andrade to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brink’s is 160 Years Young NYSE:BCO – GlobeNewswire” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Brinkâ€™s Company (BCO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Brink’s (BCO) Announces Kathie Andrade to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated invested 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). 1,698 are held by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Jefferies Group Ltd Com holds 0.02% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) or 37,383 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Morgan Stanley reported 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech Inc holds 0.03% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) or 76,237 shares. Kirr Marbach And Com Limited Liability In holds 2.06% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) or 112,280 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 1.29% or 40,295 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 11,015 shares. M&T State Bank invested in 0% or 2,677 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 0.01% or 92,200 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 96,251 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 43,045 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 2,838 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Arora Anil had bought 1,600 shares worth $48,096 on Tuesday, April 16. $299,865 worth of stock was bought by GREGOR JOIE A on Tuesday, April 16.

Analysts await Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CAG’s profit will be $194.03 million for 17.91 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Conagra Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Il has 0% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Farmers Bank holds 6,148 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Tn reported 851 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Republic Inv Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 48,800 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% or 1,751 shares. Cetera Advisor Net accumulated 17,657 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Limited holds 0% or 12,770 shares in its portfolio. At Bank has 0.07% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Trustmark Bancorporation Department reported 0% stake. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 0.01% or 24,800 shares in its portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership stated it has 0.29% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). 182,725 were accumulated by Aviva Public Ltd. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Liability Co accumulated 55,965 shares.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,461 shares to 61,957 shares, valued at $8.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).