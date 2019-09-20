As Brinks Co (BCO) Stock Price Rose, Concourse Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $2.65 Million; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Share Value Declined, Eqis Capital Management Has Increased Position by $1.71 Million

Concourse Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 346.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concourse Capital Management Llc bought 32,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 42,090 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.42 million, up from 9,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concourse Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $83.54. About 171,115 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 16/05/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 24/05/2018 – BSE LTD BSEL.NS SAYS BSE SIGNS MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH BRINK’S INDIA PVT LTD; 04/05/2018 – ‘I’m Nervous Just Watching’: Emerging Markets On The Brink As Jobs Data, Fed Raise Specter Of Rout; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUES OF $3,450 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s to Buy Cash-Management Firm Dunbar for $520 Million; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BRINK’S $2.40-$2.60; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 GAAP REVENUES $3,476 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Françoise Hardy, a French National Treasure, Is Back from the Brink; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – EXPECTS TO INVEST ABOUT $50 MILLION IN CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OVER 3 YRS TO SUPPORT BRANCH RATIONALIZATION , INTEGRATION OF DUNBAR’S FLEET

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 232.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 38,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 54,427 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.47M, up from 16,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $50.42. About 6.45 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 30/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Dollar recovery seen as an earnings risk on horizon; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 06/04/2018 – Top 3 includes: #1 — added $BMY UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $MRK; 07/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Ltd Co has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). North Star Mngmt Corporation invested in 0.42% or 79,613 shares. Dumont & Blake Investment Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.48% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 25,666 shares. Stifel Corporation reported 1.45M shares stake. Farmers Bank reported 0.34% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Alps Advisors invested in 0.27% or 791,186 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 460,385 shares. Meritage Management has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Madison Invest Inc owns 94,359 shares. Towercrest Mngmt owns 0.07% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5,290 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5,181 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 2.93M shares. 5,139 were reported by Osborne Ptnrs Mgmt Ltd Company. Amf Pensionsforsakring owns 1.86 million shares. Ckw Fincl Gp holds 0.02% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr (CSM) by 12,498 shares to 82,322 shares, valued at $5.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 10,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,570 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II had bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440 on Thursday, May 16.