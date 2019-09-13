As Brinks Co (BCO) Stock Price Rose, Brahman Capital Decreased by $10.51 Million Its Stake; Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Shareholder Advisors Asset Management Has Cut Its Position

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 5,421 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55 million, down from 6,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $267.2. About 258,890 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.47, EST. $1.96; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks – source [23:57 BST29 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 06/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: WellCare CEO: Company is on track for `audacious’ goal; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net Cash Generated by Operating Activities $445.7M; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects to End Deal by End of 2018; 29/05/2018 – Crain’s Detroit Business: #BREAKING: Meridian sold to national health insurer Wellcare for $2.5 billion; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Rev $4.65B; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED BY MERIDIAN UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Acquire Meridian For $2.5 Billion

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 18.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 129,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 560,868 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.53M, down from 690,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $84.39. About 90,817 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 26/04/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO QTRLY GAAP EPS $ 0.42; 31/05/2018 – BRINK’S TO ACQUIRE DUNBAR ARMORED; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N QTRLY REVENUE $879 MLN , UP 12%; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BRINK’S BETWEEN $3.65 — $3.85; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 GAAP REVENUES $3,476 MLN; 18/03/2018 – Facebook Post Pushes Norway Government to the Brink of Collapse; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N – BRINK’S AFFIRMED ITS 2018 NON-GAAP GUIDANCE; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Buy Expected to Close by the End of 2018; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -“EXPECT INCREASED PROFIT GROWTH IN SECOND HALF FROM NORMAL SEASONALITY AND ADDITION OF RODOBAN ACQUISITION IN BRAZIL”

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 3,694 shares to 49,120 shares, valued at $8.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 16,528 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,514 shares, and has risen its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Havens Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 37,000 shares or 7.42% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Company holds 2 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Allstate Corporation holds 0.02% or 3,793 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has 0.06% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Gam Ag owns 6,768 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 76,622 are owned by First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership. Financial Bank Of America De reported 151,979 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.05% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Advsr Asset accumulated 0.03% or 5,421 shares. Rampart Investment Company Limited Company holds 0.04% or 1,338 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 0.27% or 6.69 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 37,097 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 3,635 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Chevy Chase Holdings accumulated 41,996 shares. Moreover, Csat Investment Advisory LP has 0.02% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 180 shares.

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, up 15.32% or $0.51 from last year’s $3.33 per share. WCG’s profit will be $188.45M for 17.40 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.31 actual earnings per share reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold BCO shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 47.19 million shares or 3.58% less from 48.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt reported 3,200 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0.01% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Toth Advisory has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Moreover, Ariel Investments Limited Liability Corporation has 0.48% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 468,396 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 14,800 shares. Iberiabank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 2,761 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 9,703 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 76,871 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc holds 18,718 shares. Advisory Service Ntwk owns 216 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 67,830 shares stake. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp owns 8,243 shares. 741,427 are held by Eagle Asset Management. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.01% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 130,868 shares. Cornerstone holds 23 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 24.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BCO’s profit will be $56.49M for 18.67 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.52% EPS growth.