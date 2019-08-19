As Brinks Co (BCO) Shares Rose, Deccan Value Investors LP Has Decreased Position; As Icon Plc (ICLR) Market Value Rose, Holder Ativo Capital Management Lifted Holding

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 3,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 108,521 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.82M, up from 104,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $158.06. About 52,919 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 14/05/2018 – ICON CLINICAL RESEARCH PARTNERSHIP W/ DUPAGE MEDICAL GROUP; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q EPS $1.42; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 21/05/2018 – ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance; 30/05/2018 – Icon at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 14; 03/04/2018 – ICON Announces Launch of Government and Public Health Solutions to Support Global Public Health; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q NET REV. $620.1M; 19/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Deccan Value Investors Lp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 18.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deccan Value Investors Lp sold 380,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.23 million, down from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deccan Value Investors Lp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $81.12. About 92,366 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 09/05/2018 – Françoise Hardy, a French National Treasure, Is Back from the Brink; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO QTRLY NON-GAAP EPS $ 0.65; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Expects to Invest $50M in Cap Expenditures Over Three Years to Support Branch Rationalization and the Integration of Dunbar’s Fleet; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -“EXPECT INCREASED PROFIT GROWTH IN SECOND HALF FROM NORMAL SEASONALITY AND ADDITION OF RODOBAN ACQUISITION IN BRAZIL”; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s To Acquire Dunbar Armored; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO QTRLY GAAP EPS $ 0.42; 18/03/2018 – Facebook Post Pushes Norway Government to the Brink of Collapse; 31/05/2018 – BRINK’S TO ACQUIRE DUNBAR ARMORED; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – IF DUNBAR ARMORED DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY DUNBAR ARMORED $35 MLN AS REVERSE TERMINATION FEE – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Transaction Expected to Be Accretive to Non-GAAP Earnings in 2019

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 24.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BCO’s profit will be $56.50 million for 17.95 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 77,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Macquarie Grp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Bb&T has invested 0.02% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Moreover, Kirr Marbach & Lc In has 2.06% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Moreover, First Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 43,045 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors owns 23 shares. Blackrock owns 5.61 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.26% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Hsbc Public Limited Com holds 22,684 shares. Sei Commerce holds 0.01% or 36,298 shares. Thornburg Investment Inc accumulated 134,675 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Co has 37,383 shares. Colony Group Inc Limited Liability owns 51,623 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $946,420 activity. The insider DOMANICO RONALD JAMES bought $217,170.

