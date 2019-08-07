As Brinks Co (BCO) Share Value Rose, Waddell & Reed Financial Has Upped Its Position; Atika Capital Management Trimmed Its Ringcentral (RNG) Position by $1.23 Million

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 60.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 352,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The institutional investor held 937,253 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.68M, up from 584,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $88.07. About 184,752 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Brink’s; 24/05/2018 – BSE LTD BSEL.NS SAYS BSE SIGNS MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH BRINK’S INDIA PVT LTD; 18/03/2018 – Facebook Post Pushes Norway Government to the Brink of Collapse; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUES OF $3,450 MLN; 13/03/2018 Correction to Gun Maker Remington on the Brink of Bankruptcy; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q Rev $879M; 25/04/2018 – BRINK’S 1Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 63C; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $ 879 MLN MLN VS. $788 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Expects to Invest $800M in New Acquisitions Between Now and the End of 2019; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – IF DUNBAR ARMORED DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY DUNBAR ARMORED $35 MLN AS REVERSE TERMINATION FEE – SEC FILING

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 74,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03M, down from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $135.37. About 830,814 shares traded or 4.42% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors; 16/04/2018 – Master Agent MicroCorp Partners With RingCentral to Drive Enterprise Adoption of Cloud Communications Solutions; 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTIONS REVENUE RANGE TO $588 TO $594 MLN

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 11,900 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $10.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 66,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bancshares & has invested 0.01% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Us National Bank & Trust De has 0.06% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). The New York-based Soros Fund Mgmt Lc has invested 0.66% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Assetmark invested in 332 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 148,337 shares. Blair William & Communications Il owns 20,188 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase reported 663,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Comerica Bancshares reported 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Ellington Mgmt Group Ltd Co invested in 3,300 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Na has 11 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hanseatic Management Services has 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Hbk Invests LP stated it has 0.02% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Raymond James And Associate accumulated 351,776 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Columbus Circle invested in 2.8% or 1.02 million shares. Prelude Management Ltd owns 719 shares.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 60,655 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $208.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 20,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 437,435 shares, and cut its stake in Dril Quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ).