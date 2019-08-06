As Brinks Co (BCO) Share Value Rose, Holder Fiera Capital Lowered Its Stake by $1.48 Million; Keysight Technologies In (KEYS) Share Price Rose While New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Increased Its Stake

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Keysight Technologies In (KEYS) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 10,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 301,453 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.29 million, up from 291,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Keysight Technologies In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.18% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $83.54. About 1.38 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 30.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 19,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The institutional investor held 44,766 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, down from 64,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $85.38. About 307,039 shares traded or 3.40% up from the average. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 31/05/2018 – BRINKS – TRANSLATION IMPACT OF CURRENCIES OTHER THAN ARGENTINE PESO, ASSUMING CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES THROUGH 2018 END IS ESTIMATED ABOUT 2% NEGATIVE; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUES OF $3,450 MLN; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO SEES 2019 NON-GAAP OPERATING PROFIT $510 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Buy Expected to Close by the End of 2018; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – FOR 2019, BRINK’S CONTINUES TO TARGET $625 MLN OF ADJUSTED EBITDA; 15/05/2018 – Brink’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N QTRLY REVENUE $879 MLN , UP 12%; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $ 879 MLN MLN VS. $788 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $190,220 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by DOMANICO RONALD JAMES, worth $217,170. Pertz Douglas A also bought $729,250 worth of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) on Friday, March 8.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 487,039 shares to 903,639 shares, valued at $45.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brp Inc by 141,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 472,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 24.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BCO’s profit will be $56.50 million for 18.89 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.52% EPS growth.

