As Brinks Co (BCO) Share Value Rose, Brahman Capital Trimmed Its Stake by $26.25 Million; As Zoetis (ZTS) Share Value Rose, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Decreased Its Holding

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 19,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 535,525 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.91M, down from 555,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $123.89. About 1.07 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 350,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 690,680 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.08 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.56B market cap company. The stock increased 3.54% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $91.18. About 95,397 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 07/05/2018 – Ghazni Journal: In an Afghan City on the Brink, Government Control Is Just an Idea; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $625M; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Truck Spills Cash on Highway, and Drivers Scoop It Up; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – FULL INTEGRATION AND SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ACHIEVED OVER THREE YEARS FROM DEAL, WITH MAJORITY ACHIEVED BY THE END OF SECOND YEAR; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N – BRINK’S AFFIRMED ITS 2018 NON-GAAP GUIDANCE; 18/03/2018 – Facebook Post Pushes Norway Government to the Brink of Collapse; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Transaction Expected to Be Accretive to Non-GAAP Earnings in 2019; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO QTRLY GAAP EPS $ 0.42; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO QTRLY NON-GAAP EPS $ 0.65; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN IN NEW ACQUISITIONS BETWEEN NOW AND END OF 2019

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 37,513 shares to 148,185 shares, valued at $10.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 80,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 531,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $563,255 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Merchants Investments Inc holds 1,232 shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.14% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Peddock Advsrs Limited Com invested in 2,710 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Company reported 18,535 shares. Andra Ap reported 58,100 shares stake. Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Company holds 0.14% or 8,005 shares. Investec Asset Ltd invested in 0.01% or 31,447 shares. Kj Harrison & Prns holds 0.35% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Inv House has 77,754 shares. 22,000 are owned by Cornerstone Advsr. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Co accumulated 245 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Commerce reported 19.12 million shares or 2.45% of all its holdings. Compton Cap Mgmt Ri accumulated 16,620 shares. Diligent Investors Limited Com holds 17,407 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 25,766 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 6,300 shares. 831,085 are held by Wells Fargo & Mn. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation invested 0.01% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Shelton Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 269 shares. Eaton Vance has invested 0.02% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.06% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Prudential Incorporated holds 0% or 37,043 shares in its portfolio. Zuckerman Investment Ltd Com holds 2.84% or 159,117 shares. Ariel Invests Ltd stated it has 0.48% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.03% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Aqr Management Limited Liability invested in 99,461 shares. Fil accumulated 41,963 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 67,800 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 112,307 shares. Moreover, Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 8,722 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $946,420 activity. $217,170 worth of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) was bought by DOMANICO RONALD JAMES on Friday, March 8. 10,000 The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) shares with value of $729,250 were bought by Pertz Douglas A.