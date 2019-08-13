As Brink’s Co. (BCO) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Southernsun Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $23.30 Million; Blackstone Group LP Trimmed Its Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Holding by $46.00 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Brink’s Co. (BCO) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 310,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.25 million, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brink’s Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $82.81. About 329,592 shares traded or 9.37% up from the average. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 11/04/2018 – Brink’s First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 25; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN IN NEW ACQUISITIONS BETWEEN NOW AND END OF 2019; 04/04/2018 – BAIRD ANALYST KALLO: TESLA `IS ON THE BRINK’ OF MAKING MONEY; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJ EARNINGS IN 2019, TO INCREASE ANNUAL ADJ EARNINGS BY ABOUT 90 CENTS/SHARE WITHIN 2 YEARS; 16/05/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $625M; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2018 EPS $3.65-EPS $3.85; 08/05/2018 – Brink’s at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Expects to Invest $50M in Cap Expenditures Over Three Years to Support Branch Rationalization and the Integration of Dunbar’s Fleet; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Truck Spills Cash on Highway, and Drivers Scoop It Up

Blackstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 49.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp sold 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.72M, down from 4.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $948.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.02% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 275,160 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Healthcare Adds Global Blood, Exits NanoString; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY REVENUE ROSE 33 PCT TO $114.9 MLN (CORRECTS PERIOD); 31/05/2018 – NanoString Highlights Record Number of nCounter-Based Abstracts at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $100M-$105M; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 14/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ NanoString Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSTG); 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Re; 21/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 24.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BCO’s profit will be $56.49M for 18.32 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.52% EPS growth.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY) by 404,316 shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $79.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) by 431,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 20,402 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 164,225 shares. Teton Advsrs Inc holds 0.04% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) or 5,300 shares. Falcon Point Cap Ltd Com invested in 2.06% or 50,019 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 112,307 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) stated it has 1,505 shares. Crestwood Ltd Partnership invested in 5.67% or 132,840 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 501,785 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 45,360 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 29,823 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Company invested in 0% or 104 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 33,708 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Company owns 335,000 shares. Cortina Asset Llc owns 245,218 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $946,420 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Pertz Douglas A, worth $729,250.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $43.24 million activity.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pluralsight Inc by 623,800 shares to 973,800 shares, valued at $30.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.