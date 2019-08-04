As Brinks Co (BCO) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Brahman Capital Has Cut by $26.25 Million Its Holding; Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Stock Price Declined While Freestone Capital Holdings Upped Holding

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 350,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 690,680 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.08M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $88.83. About 202,834 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Brink’s Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCO); 31/05/2018 – BRINKS – TRANSLATION IMPACT OF CURRENCIES OTHER THAN ARGENTINE PESO, ASSUMING CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES THROUGH 2018 END IS ESTIMATED ABOUT 2% NEGATIVE; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO QTRLY GAAP EPS $ 0.42; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $ 879 MLN MLN VS. $788 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 09/05/2018 – Françoise Hardy, a French National Treasure, Is Back from the Brink; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N – BRINK’S AFFIRMED ITS 2018 NON-GAAP GUIDANCE; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS TO ACQUIRE DUNBAR ARMORED FOR APPROXIMATELY $520 MLN IN CASH; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – IF DUNBAR ARMORED DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY DUNBAR ARMORED $35 MLN AS REVERSE TERMINATION FEE – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $515M-$535M

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 94.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 20,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 42,766 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, up from 22,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $22.76. About 863,825 shares traded or 166.77% up from the average. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q OPER PROFIT 325.5B WON, EST. 375.63B WON; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM TO BUY SIREN HOLDINGS STAKE FOR 702B WON; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q NET 695B WON, EST. 700.10B WON; 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Net KRW693.40B Vs KRW583.50B; 08/05/2018 – REG-SK TELECOM CO LD: DECISION ON ACQUISITION OF SHK; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO JOINTLY BUY ADT CAPS; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 29,512 shares to 80,892 shares, valued at $12.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,213 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.01% or 461,382 shares. Prudential Fin reported 0% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Principal Fin Grp Incorporated holds 545,834 shares. P2 Cap Ptnrs Ltd Co owns 1.99 million shares. Fort Limited Partnership stated it has 258 shares. Sei Investments holds 36,298 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 1,698 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has 37,383 shares. Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.15% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Bluestein R H Company accumulated 4,500 shares. Castleark Management Limited accumulated 157,372 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 56,846 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 8,892 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Tru Advsr Lp has 34,920 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Limited Company reported 335,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $190,220 activity. $217,170 worth of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) was bought by DOMANICO RONALD JAMES. Pertz Douglas A bought 10,000 shares worth $729,250.

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97 billion and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56 million shares to 8.19M shares, valued at $27.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 24.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BCO’s profit will be $56.49M for 19.65 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.52% EPS growth.