As Brinks Co (BCO) Share Price Rose, Brahman Capital Has Cut Its Holding by $26.25 Million; Third Avenue Management Has Cut The Macerich Company (MAC) Stake by $4.83 Million as Share Price Declined

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased its stake in The Macerich Company (MAC) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc sold 120,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.18 million, down from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in The Macerich Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 464,258 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 23.96% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With lmmersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COPPOLA IS RETIRING FROM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EFFECTIVE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Arthur Coppola To Retire As Chairman And Chief Executive Of The Macerich Company After 25 Years As CEO; 24/05/2018 – MACERICH – DIANA LAING’S RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR WAS NOT ACCEPTED BY BOARD ON RECOMMENDATION OF BOARD’S NOMINATING AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 06/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Macerich renews lease in Santa Monica headquarters; 04/04/2018 – Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become CEO of the Macerich Co; 30/04/2018 – Appear Here’s strategic partnership with VC firm Fifth Wall Ventures gives it access to mall owner Macerich

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 350,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 690,680 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.08M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $84.95. About 138,276 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 5.79% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – FULL INTEGRATION AND SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ACHIEVED OVER THREE YEARS FROM DEAL, WITH MAJORITY ACHIEVED BY THE END OF SECOND YEAR; 13/03/2018 Correction to Gun Maker Remington on the Brink of Bankruptcy; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Truck Spills Cash on Highway, and Drivers Scoop It Up; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUES OF $3,450 MLN; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N – BRINK’S AFFIRMED ITS 2018 NON-GAAP GUIDANCE; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s To Acquire Dunbar Armored; 11/04/2018 – Brink’s First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 25; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Transaction Expected to Be Accretive to Non-GAAP Earnings in 2019; 31/05/2018 – BRINK’S TO ACQUIRE DUNBAR ARMORED; 26/04/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaboard Corp. (NYSEMKT:SEB) by 98 shares to 1,708 shares, valued at $7.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jbg Smith Properties by 677,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC).

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MAC’s profit will be $121.46 million for 9.78 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.17% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.44 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $649,882 was bought by Stephen Andrea M. $202,500 worth of stock was bought by COPPOLA EDWARD C on Friday, May 10.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $190,220 activity. Pertz Douglas A also bought $729,250 worth of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) shares. DOMANICO RONALD JAMES had bought 3,000 shares worth $217,170 on Friday, March 8.

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 12.16% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.74 per share. BCO’s profit will be $41.39M for 25.59 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.06% EPS growth.