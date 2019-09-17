As Brinks Co (BCO) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Kerrisdale Advisers Has Lifted Its Stake; Karp Capital Management Has Upped Fortinet (FTNT) Position

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 7,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 195,074 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.84M, up from 188,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $84.23. About 42,495 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $520 MLN IN CASH; 04/04/2018 – BAIRD ANALYST KALLO: TESLA `IS ON THE BRINK’ OF MAKING MONEY; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS COMBINATION OF DUNBAR AND BRINK’S U.S. OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF $40 MILLION TO $45 MILLION; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -“EXPECT INCREASED PROFIT GROWTH IN SECOND HALF FROM NORMAL SEASONALITY AND ADDITION OF RODOBAN ACQUISITION IN BRAZIL”; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Françoise Hardy, a French National Treasure, Is Back from the Brink; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – IF DUNBAR ARMORED DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY DUNBAR ARMORED $35 MLN AS REVERSE TERMINATION FEE – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 GAAP REVENUES $3,476 MLN; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUES OF $3,450 MLN; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N QTRLY REVENUE $879 MLN , UP 12%

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 43.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 5,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 19,335 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 million, up from 13,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $79.04. About 284,120 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet; 13/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 18; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED 2.09% FORTINET STAKE IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY DEFERRED REVENUE OF $1.40 BLN, UP 27% YEAR OVER YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Fortinet Delivers Integrated NOC-SOC Solution to Automate IT Processes and Security Response; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wednesday Sector Leaders: Services, Technology & Communications – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Fortinet, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FTNT) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Fortinet (FTNT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Karp Capital Management Corp, which manages about $168.02 million and $315.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 14,937 shares to 15,877 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brink’s Receives Antitrust Approval for Acquisition of Rodoban in Brazil – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why The Brink’s Companyâ€™s (NYSE:BCO) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Brink’s Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brink’s Appoints Kathie Andrade to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 21 investors sold BCO shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 47.19 million shares or 3.58% less from 48.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiera holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 42,611 shares. Renaissance Technologies holds 19,300 shares. Colony Grp Ltd Llc stated it has 0.13% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Smithfield Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 75 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 6,394 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advisors Llc stated it has 0.03% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Jane Street Group Llc stated it has 5,802 shares. Iberiabank Corporation holds 2,761 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,641 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 5,170 shares. Brahman Cap reported 4.33% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). New Jersey-based Prudential Finance Inc has invested 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO).

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc, which manages about $371.12M and $279.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 1.04 million shares to 2.27 million shares, valued at $44.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Momo Inc by 105,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,316 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).