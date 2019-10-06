As Brinks Co (BCO) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Brahman Capital Trimmed Position; As Masco (MAS) Stock Price Rose, Crystal Rock Capital Management Has Decreased by $1.21 Million Its Holding

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 30.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 31,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 69,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, down from 100,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.51. About 2.11 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 18.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 129,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 560,868 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.53 million, down from 690,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $81.17. About 315,206 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co To Buy Dunbar Armored Inc. for $520M Cash; 15/05/2018 – Brink’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/03/2018 – Facebook Post Pushes Norway Government to the Brink of Collapse; 31/05/2018 – BRINK’S TO ACQUIRE DUNBAR ARMORED; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q Rev $879M; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N QTRLY REVENUE $879 MLN , UP 12%; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Expects to Invest $800M in New Acquisitions Between Now and the End of 2019; 08/05/2018 – Brink’s at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $520 MLN IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $ 879 MLN MLN VS. $788 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23M and $135.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 50,300 shares to 225,429 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.69M for 14.97 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 247.71 million shares or 2.49% less from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Yhb Invest Advsr Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability reported 97,048 shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Nj reported 10,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Capital Invsts owns 0.07% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 7.08 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 0.03% or 14,700 shares. Verition Fund Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Amer invested in 0.02% or 99,871 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Inc Adv has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Citizens Northern Corporation reported 0.87% stake. Royal London Asset holds 0.04% or 99,211 shares. Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation owns 9,433 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability holds 41,865 shares. Asset Mgmt holds 9,140 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na reported 7,855 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 15,000 shares.

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 24.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BCO’s profit will be $56.16 million for 17.96 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.52% EPS growth.

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fox Corp by 602,538 shares to 3.14M shares, valued at $115.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 21 investors sold BCO shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 47.19 million shares or 3.58% less from 48.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington-based Parametric Port Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). American Century Inc has 0.11% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Bb&T Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 14,018 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 20,050 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs accumulated 3,284 shares. Ameritas Prns Inc holds 18,718 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 40,673 shares. Driehaus Cap invested in 0.15% or 59,338 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has 0% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 3,200 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com reported 0% stake. 51,397 were reported by Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa. Price Capital Inc invested in 3,200 shares or 0.6% of the stock. 5,941 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 5,802 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 135,300 shares.