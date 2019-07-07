As Brinks Co (BCO) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Brahman Capital Trimmed by $26.25 Million Its Holding; Gibralter Industries (ROCK) Shareholder Gabelli Funds Has Trimmed Its Holding

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 350,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 690,680 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.08 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $84.66. About 260,568 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 5.79% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 11/04/2018 – Brink’s First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 25; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Buy Expected to Close by the End of 2018; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s to Buy Cash-Management Firm Dunbar for $520 Million; 15/05/2018 – Brink’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – BRINK’S 1Q EPS 42C; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – IF DUNBAR ARMORED DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY DUNBAR ARMORED $35 MLN AS REVERSE TERMINATION FEE – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Truck Spills Cash on Highway, and Drivers Scoop It Up; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS COMBINATION OF DUNBAR AND BRINK’S U.S. OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF $40 MILLION TO $45 MILLION; 18/03/2018 – Facebook Post Pushes Norway Government to the Brink of Collapse

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Gibralter Industries Inc (ROCK) by 16.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 10,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 63,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Gibralter Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.16. About 56,981 shares traded. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) has risen 3.76% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ROCK News: 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY GAAP EPS OF $0.26; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS 52c-Adj EPS 57c; 09/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 21 Days; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Backs FY18 Guidance for Rev, EPS; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries 1Q EPS 26c; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC ROCK.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE MORE THAN $1.0 BLN; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.96 TO $2.08, EST. $2.05; 28/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Altisource Residential, Sykes Enterprises, Gibraltar Industries, Silicon Laboratori; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC – MAINTAINS GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 12.16% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.74 per share. BCO’s profit will be $41.39 million for 25.50 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Int Gp holds 0.04% or 130,222 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 1,505 shares. Ancora Ltd Liability Company, a Us-based fund reported 12,655 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Company Inc has 0% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 396 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com has 24,228 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 77,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mesirow Fincl Invest Management holds 1.02% or 88,019 shares in its portfolio. Redwood Invests Limited Liability Company holds 1.75% or 318,218 shares in its portfolio. Iberiabank has invested 0.02% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Advisory Svcs Ltd Co has invested 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Kirr Marbach & Com Ltd Liability Corporation In holds 2.06% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 112,280 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 245,218 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Strs Ohio owns 6,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 10,300 shares in its portfolio. Advent Capital De, New York-based fund reported 5,100 shares.

More notable recent The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brink’s is 160 Years Young NYSE:BCO – GlobeNewswire” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:BCO – GlobeNewswire” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “George Neill Joins Brink’s as Chief Marketing Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Brinkâ€™s Company (BCO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $190,220 activity. Pertz Douglas A bought $729,250 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Zukerman Amit sold $756,200 worth of stock.

More notable recent Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ultra Lithium Acquires 13 Additional Gold Mining Licenses in Argentina – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Carnival, Oracle, oil stocks, gold stocks – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Affimed Added to the Russell 2000®, 3000® and Microcap Indexes – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Zealand court orders govt to reconsider first China extradition decision – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold ROCK shares while 54 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.46 million shares or 6.15% less from 33.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Corporation has 1.68M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Sei Com owns 16,375 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). Systematic Mgmt LP reported 0.14% in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). Dsam Prns (London) owns 8,723 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. James Inv Research owns 17,005 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Ls Invest Lc accumulated 954 shares. First Trust LP holds 45,157 shares. Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Lc has invested 0.33% in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). Jpmorgan Chase owns 30,456 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) for 21,611 shares. First Hawaiian Bank owns 11,483 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Monarch Prtn Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 65,556 shares. Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 148,507 shares.