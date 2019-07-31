As Brinks (CBSH) Stock Price Declined, Holder Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Trimmed Its Holding by $979,575; As Fiserv (FISV) Stock Value Rose, Holder Archon Partners Has Decreased Holding

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Brinks (CBSH) by 45.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 13,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,366 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, down from 28,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Brinks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $60.78. About 242,083 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.94% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal

Archon Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc sold 33,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 259,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87M, down from 292,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $103.91. About 8.75 million shares traded or 91.32% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $337.96M for 30.21 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bancorporation Of Hutchinson reported 5,127 shares. Transamerica Fincl stated it has 12 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt owns 4,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 740 are held by Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Horizon Invests Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 2,410 shares in its portfolio. Counselors reported 4,689 shares. Tompkins Financial Corp holds 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 1,044 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 13 shares. Brown Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 10,689 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wedge Cap L LP Nc owns 492,729 shares. Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Co has 19,508 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Qs Investors holds 9,510 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Congress Asset Ma holds 18,523 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NYSEMKT:IRT) by 12,502 shares to 45,945 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Multi Color Corp by 26,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:CUBI).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.74 million activity. Callahan Daniel D. sold $70,545 worth of stock or 1,156 shares.

Analysts await Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 5.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.98 per share. CBSH’s profit will be $102.23M for 16.34 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Commerce Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.12% negative EPS growth.