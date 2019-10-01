As Brinker Intl (Put) (EAT) Market Valuation Declined, Citadel Advisors Has Upped Position by $3.39 Million; As Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Shares Declined, Stone Run Capital Raised Its Holding by $877,800

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (Put) (EAT) by 549.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 86,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The hedge fund held 102,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.04 million, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Brinker Intl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $42.67. About 597,295 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 25/04/2018 – BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INC EAT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 23/04/2018 – DJ Brinker International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EAT); 14/05/2018 – Brinker International said customer credit and debit card information had been compromised at some Chili’s locations between March and April; 21/05/2018 – Chili’s Introduces The Boss Burger to Restaurants Nationwide; 19/03/2018 New Loyalty Program at Chili’s Rewards the Guest on Every Visit; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER NOW SEES YEAR REV UNCHANGED TO DOWN 0.5%; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q EPS $1.02; 09/05/2018 – NEIL BRINKER TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS COO; 22/03/2018 – Brinker Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – FIRST LOOK: Chili’s Debuts Custom Fascinators and Cufflinks for the Royal Wedding

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 17.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 13,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 88,886 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.93 million, up from 75,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $66.86. About 4.70M shares traded or 56.20% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees FY18 Underlying Sales Growth About 7%; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $218.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Terraform Pwr Inc (Call) by 26,800 shares to 14,400 shares, valued at $206,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc (Call) by 224,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Columbia Finl Inc.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $94,440 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold EAT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% more from 43.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 625,213 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Inc stated it has 5,371 shares. Raymond James Services Advsrs holds 0% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) or 10,268 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests accumulated 550 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgewater Associate LP stated it has 40,519 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And holds 21,602 shares. Caxton Assocs Ltd Partnership holds 5,212 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Group Incorporated One Trading LP reported 0% stake. Dupont Mngmt stated it has 34,343 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ancora Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). 6,152 are owned by Creative Planning. Wells Fargo & Company Mn owns 171,648 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Principal Fincl Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 206,166 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc stated it has 5,565 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon accumulated 831,527 shares.

