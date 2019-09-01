As Brinker Intl (EAT) Share Price Declined, Federated Investors Has Boosted Position; Rock Springs Capital Management LP Boosted Holding in Radius Health (RDUS) as Shares Rose

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) by 111.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 76,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 144,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41M, up from 68,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Brinker Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 1.00M shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 09/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY NAMES NEIL BRINKER AS COO; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Brinker; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Oper Chief; 20/03/2018 – Brinker Capital Launches On-Site Broadcast Studio to Connect with Global Media Outlets; 14/05/2018 – Brinker suggests customers monitor their bank and credit card statement for suspicious activity and to contact their bank if their information is being misused; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Rev $812.5M; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Sees FY18 Comparable Restaurant Sales Down 0.5% to 1.0%; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER NOW SEES YEAR REV UNCHANGED TO DOWN 0.5%; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Chili’s Company-Owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 0.4 % in 3Q; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Chili’s Co-owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 0.4% in 3Q

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.43 million, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.79% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $28.3. About 1.10M shares traded or 147.57% up from the average. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 5.4% Position in Radius Health; 11/04/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER FITZPATRICK TO STEP DOWN; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 4.2% Position in Radius Health; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss $61.6M; 07/05/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Radius Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $94,440 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold EAT shares while 95 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 43.77 million shares or 1.41% less from 44.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 86,441 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability owns 9,190 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 6,606 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 234,990 are owned by Maverick. Foster And Motley Incorporated holds 46,978 shares. 10,006 were accumulated by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 93,969 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 26,927 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Management Inc accumulated 19,586 shares. The Australia-based Amp Cap Investors Limited has invested 0.01% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 124,972 shares. 608,416 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Partnership. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 158,656 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The holds 84,544 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise holds 0.01% or 624,624 shares.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 12,508 shares to 29,097 shares, valued at $796,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 27,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,165 shares, and cut its stake in Tribune Media Co.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wright Med Group N V by 79,392 shares to 920,608 shares, valued at $28.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guardant Health Inc by 36,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,000 shares, and cut its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $97,396 activity. Kelly Joseph Francis bought $54,536 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold RDUS shares while 22 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 45.57 million shares or 8.06% more from 42.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Et Al holds 82,077 shares. Spark Investment Management Ltd holds 0.63% or 677,800 shares in its portfolio. 941,650 are owned by D E Shaw &. Ameriprise, a Minnesota-based fund reported 177,646 shares. State Street Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.12 million shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Sg Americas Securities Ltd has 7,875 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 10 were reported by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc invested in 0% or 235,996 shares. Citigroup reported 1,841 shares. Financial Bank Of America De holds 107,779 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru stated it has 89,690 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Amer Interest Gru holds 25,805 shares or 0% of its portfolio. King Wealth stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Ellington Group Ltd Liability reported 10,200 shares.