As Brinker Intl (EAT) Market Value Declined, Holder Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Cut by $1.97 Million Its Holding; Madison Investment Holdings Has Trimmed Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $2.40 Million

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) by 78.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 44,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 11,943 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530,000, down from 56,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Brinker Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 4.02% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 651,408 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 14/05/2018 – Brinker suggests customers monitor their bank and credit card statement for suspicious activity and to contact their bank if their information is being misused; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Net $46.9M; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.03; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER NOW SEES YEAR REV UNCHANGED TO DOWN 0.5%; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q EPS $1.02; 19/03/2018 New Loyalty Program at Chili’s Rewards the Guest on Every Visit; 20/03/2018 – Brinker Capital Launches On-Site Broadcast Studio to Connect with Global Media Outlets; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Rev $812.5M; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Brinker; 23/04/2018 – Brinker Capital Accelerates Growth with Sales Team Expansion

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 20,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 290,504 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.26 million, down from 311,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $136.07. About 14.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates; 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd by 204,802 shares to 1.75M shares, valued at $44.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 33,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 736,701 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Brinker International (EAT) Added as new Top Pick at Maxim, Darden (DRI) Removed from Top Pick List – StreetInsider.com” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Broadcom, Cognizant, Digital Realty, Murphy Oil, RealReal, Snap, Sproutâ€™s, Twitter and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “7 Stocks To Watch For August 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,998 shares to 39,224 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold EAT shares while 95 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 43.77 million shares or 1.41% less from 44.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 92,700 shares. Shellback Cap Lp reported 69,900 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated owns 55,297 shares. Franklin has 0.02% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 813,661 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd holds 6,141 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wedge Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc has 10,753 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Federated Pa invested in 144,375 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Ameriprise Financial invested 0.01% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Qs Investors Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 524,471 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Company owns 82,024 shares. Millennium Management Ltd stated it has 627,433 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 40,803 shares. 35,146 are held by Panagora Asset.