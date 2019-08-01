As Brinker Intl (EAT) Market Valuation Declined, Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Lowered Its Position; Abner Herrman & Brock Has Trimmed Its Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by $1.17 Million

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) by 78.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 44,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 11,943 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530,000, down from 56,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Brinker Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.91. About 168,810 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 01/05/2018 – BRINKER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.03; 01/05/2018 – Chili’s Parent Brinker International Earnings And Revenue Beat Expectations — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Brinker Capital Accelerates Growth with Sales Team Expansion; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Adj EPS $1.08; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Chili’s Co-owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 0.4% in 3Q; 19/03/2018 New Loyalty Program at Chili’s Rewards the Guest on Every Visit; 25/04/2018 – BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INC EAT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 14/05/2018 – Brinker International said customer credit and debit card information had been compromised at some Chili’s locations between March and April; 09/05/2018 – FIRST LOOK: Chili’s Debuts Custom Fascinators and Cufflinks for the Royal Wedding; 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Brinker

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 27,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 88,496 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, down from 116,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $44.52. About 2.46 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 12/04/2018 – Morgan Leads Day One of FLW Tour at Lake Cumberland presented by General Tire; 17/04/2018 – Morgan Sindall Agrees Joint Venture for Hertfordshire Housing; 30/05/2018 – Morgan Properties Teams Up with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation to Raise Money for Childhood Cancer Research; 07/05/2018 – ANDEAVOR ANDV.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT RATING; 20/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 14km NNE of Morgan Hill, CA; 22/05/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD HML.AX – CO HAS ALSO WITHDRAWN ITS IN-PRINCIPLE ACCEPTANCE OF JOHN BRIDGEMAN’S REVISED OFFER; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Institutional Securities Rev $6.1B; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley profit helped by ‘flattering factors’ that may not last -CFO; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Holds Wall St. Investment Banking Crown: TOPLive; 21/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Energy Partners Completes Investment in Specialized Desanders, Inc.™

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 9.12 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $648.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) by 18,505 shares to 19,610 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,948 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca owns 15,720 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 17,500 shares. Connecticut-based Essex Fincl Ser has invested 0.08% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Kings Point Cap holds 0.06% or 7,364 shares. Payden Rygel reported 647,000 shares. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Com holds 408 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Royal London Asset Mngmt owns 527,692 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 2.14M shares. Delphi Mgmt Inc Ma accumulated 29,025 shares. Sadoff Inv Mgmt Ltd Com holds 699,390 shares or 2.53% of its portfolio. 78,894 were accumulated by Gibraltar Capital Management. Montag A Associate stated it has 0.09% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt invested in 14,908 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.22% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 745,088 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold EAT shares while 95 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 43.77 million shares or 1.41% less from 44.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 200 are owned by Glenmede Tru Na. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0% or 5,396 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.13% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Walleye Trading holds 14,180 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & Inc invested 0.01% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). 504,946 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Quantbot Technology LP owns 0.19% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 44,587 shares. Qs Ltd Co holds 146,040 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Schroder Mngmt Grp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Sei Invests owns 28,512 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 0.01% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 56,532 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 7,800 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Optimum Advsr invested in 0% or 200 shares.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,958 shares to 9,732 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 3,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Analysts await Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 13.45% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.19 per share. EAT’s profit will be $50.64M for 7.39 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Brinker International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.