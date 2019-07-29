As Brightcove Ince (BCOV) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Horrell Capital Management Lowered by $400,000 Its Position; Par Capital Management Has Raised Its Davita (DVA) Position by $44.28 Million

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Brightcove Ince (BCOV) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 358,859 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 408,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Brightcove Ince for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $456.67M market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.93. About 84,848 shares traded. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 1.11% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 17/05/2018 – 500+ Global Video Industry Leaders Converge in Boston for Brightcove PLAY 2018; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Launches OTT Flow X, Powered by Accedo; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE NAMES JEFF RAY CEO; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Appoints Jeff Ray CEO; 30/05/2018 – BlueSnap Appoints Chris Menard as Chief Financial Officer; 10/04/2018 – Young Hollywood Reduces Operational Costs with Brightcove’s Context Aware Encoding; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove: David Orfao to Step Down From Board; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Appoints New Board Members; 10/04/2018 – Young Hollywood Reduces Operational Costs with Brightcove’s Context Aware Encoding; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – NORECK WILL SUCCEED KEVIN RHODES

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Davita Inc (DVA) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 820,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.96 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.57M, up from 2.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Davita Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $59.53. About 751,469 shares traded. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 24.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q Net $178.7M; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.05; 02/05/2018 – DaVita’s Sustainability Efforts Rewarded by Department of Energy; 09/04/2018 – National Kidney Foundation features DaVita Clinical Research Results at 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings; 16/05/2018 – DaVita Teammates Volunteer with Bridge of Life and the Syrian American Medical Society to Support Health Care Needs of Syrian Refugees in Jordan; 07/05/2018 – Health Care Heroes: DaVita Celebrates its Kidney Care Nurses During National Nurses Week; 16/05/2018 – DaVita Teammates Volunteer with Bridge of Life and the Syrian American Medical Society to Support Health Care Needs of Syrian R; 13/03/2018 – FTC Request Extends Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period Until 30 Days After DaVita, Buyer Have Complied; 20/04/2018 – DaVita Medical Insights Podcast Celebrates a Year of Physician-Led Discussions about Kidney Health; 20/03/2018 – Social Workers Play Vital Role in Patients’ Overall Health

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 1.73 million shares to 314,900 shares, valued at $18.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 54,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,864 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold DVA shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 139.87 million shares or 0.73% more from 138.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc owns 266,529 shares. 125,561 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insur Company The. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) for 268,295 shares. Geode Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 1.71 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj owns 0.02% invested in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) for 103,290 shares. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Metropolitan Life Ny owns 0.02% invested in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) for 21,378 shares. Schroder Group, a Maine-based fund reported 183,095 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 0% invested in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) for 11,800 shares. Creative Planning owns 6,981 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) reported 7 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mngmt Comm, Netherlands-based fund reported 10,741 shares. 895 were accumulated by Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership. Millennium Management Limited Co accumulated 851,230 shares. First Republic Mgmt holds 0% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) or 5,708 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $42,250 activity.

Analysts await Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Brightcove Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold BCOV shares while 29 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 26.47 million shares or 1.73% less from 26.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Panagora Asset Inc has 0.01% invested in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 277,972 shares. Voya Invest Management Lc holds 0% or 16,510 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 12,660 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated accumulated 1.80M shares or 0% of the stock. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp reported 0.05% stake. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 0% or 36,802 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 75,932 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt accumulated 87,701 shares or 0% of the stock. Connecticut-based Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Prudential Fincl Inc stated it has 26,880 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0% or 226,607 shares. Moreover, Hawk Ridge Mgmt Lp has 2.34% invested in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Tower Cap (Trc) holds 0% or 2,814 shares. Invesco reported 0% stake.

