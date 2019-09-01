As Brightcove Ince (BCOV) Market Valuation Rose, Horrell Capital Management Cut Stake by $400,000; Facebook (FB) Holder Calamos Wealth Management Has Upped Stake

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 2,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 72,121 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.02 million, up from 69,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – Rep. Pingree: Calling for More Oversight After Congressional Facebook Hearings; 20/03/2018 – The View from Silicon Valley: Facebook’s Double-Edged Sword — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – The Facebook founder and CEO spent nearly five hours addressing members of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees Tuesday; 30/03/2018 – The Takeaway: Could Facebook Be Safer If Built Today?; 01/04/2018 – InsideBitcoins: Exclusive: Facebook to Launch its Own Cryptocurrency with Massive ICO -; 09/04/2018 – Facebook Joins With Foundations to Study Its Role in Elections; 19/03/2018 – European Parliament President Antonio Tajani: Misuse of Facebook User Data Is Unacceptable Violation of Citizens’ Privacy Rights; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – CFO SAYS DAU ON FB REACHED 1.45 BLN LED BY USER GROWTH IN INDIA, INDONESIA AND VIETNAM – CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – Facebook saw its best one-day gain in nearly two years Tuesday on positive investor reaction to Zuckerberg’s Senate appearance; 21/03/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data after scandal involvin…

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Brightcove Ince (BCOV) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.18% . The institutional investor held 358,859 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 408,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Brightcove Ince for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $467.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.33. About 86,390 shares traded. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 47.69% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 20/04/2018 – Brightcove Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Brightcove Appoints Robert Noreck CFO; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE NAMES JEFF RAY CEO; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE RAY SUCCEEDS ACTING CEO ANDY FEINBERG; 16/04/2018 – Brightcove Reports Inducement Grants to CEO Jeff Ray Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 26/04/2018 – Brightcove 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Appoints Jeff Ray CEO; 26/04/2018 – Brightcove 1Q Rev $41.2M; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – NORECK CURRENTLY SERVES AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE AND SALES OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC BCOV.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.01, REV VIEW $166.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold BCOV shares while 29 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 26.47 million shares or 1.73% less from 26.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 320,440 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 9,788 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Incorporated owns 2,425 shares. Spark Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 0.09% or 230,926 shares. Amer Intl reported 23,020 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 1,574 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 100,000 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 29,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 55,272 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Ltd accumulated 0% or 46,537 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway has invested 0.01% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation holds 341 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Panagora Asset Incorporated has 277,972 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 183,849 shares.

Analysts await Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Brightcove Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short (BSV) by 40,958 shares to 114,692 shares, valued at $9.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 17,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,924 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated accumulated 4,261 shares. Mairs And Incorporated, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1,300 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt accumulated 5,501 shares. Interest Ca holds 62,555 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 35,630 shares. Jones Fincl Lllp accumulated 0.03% or 69,349 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 0% stake. Eagle Capital Management Llc invested in 2.98% or 4.72 million shares. Tcw Grp stated it has 1.41M shares or 2.25% of all its holdings. Bell Bancorporation owns 1,262 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel has 88,398 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.48% or 8,144 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Limited Company reported 259 shares. Moreover, Centurylink Investment Mgmt Co has 1.41% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nomura Asset Mngmt Communication Ltd has invested 0.75% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

