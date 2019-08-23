As Brightcove (BCOV) Stock Rose, Hawk Ridge Management Decreased Holding; Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) Holder Fine Capital Partners LP Has Cut Its Stake by $1.75 Million

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 438,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.16% . The hedge fund held 4.13 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.27 million, down from 4.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 10.47% or $0.0497 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4252. About 1.66M shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q REV. $482.3M, EST. $492.7M; 18/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 34C; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 39C; 29/03/2018 SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS 2018 1Q EARNINGS RELEASE & CAL; 29/03/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Adient, Exits Superior Energy; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Superior Energy; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY $500.0M EXCHANGE OFFER EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Brightcove Inc (BCOV) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 131,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.18% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Brightcove Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $463.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $12.11. About 179,212 shares traded or 11.85% up from the average. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 47.69% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE A LOSS OF $0.06 TO INCOME $0.02 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Brightcove Appoints Robert Noreck CFO; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – NORECK CURRENTLY SERVES AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE AND SALES OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE: KEVIN RHODES LEAVING CO. FOR NEW OPPORTUNITY; 15/04/2018 – The Quint India Selects Brightcove For Its Digital-First News Platform; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – RAY SUCCEEDS ACTING CEO ANDY FEINBERG; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE NAMES JEFF RAY CEO; 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC BCOV.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $165 MLN TO $168 MLN; 30/05/2018 – BlueSnap Appoints Chris Menard as Chief Financial Officer; 16/04/2018 – Brightcove Reports Inducement Grants to CEO Jeff Ray Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $42,250 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold BCOV shares while 29 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 26.47 million shares or 1.73% less from 26.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horrell Capital Inc stated it has 358,859 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Mcclain Value Management Ltd Liability Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 438,177 shares. Products Prns Ltd holds 0.01% or 12,002 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 2.17M shares. Webster Bancorp N A stated it has 135 shares or 0% of all its holdings. One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 22,658 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp invested in 161,468 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Co has 432,420 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0% invested in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). 152,681 are owned by Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% stake. Cooper Creek Prns Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 189,327 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability reported 12,660 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Street Corp owns 649,544 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Brightcove (BCOV) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Brightcove Inc (BCOV) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MMM, BCOV, ZAYO – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PERI vs. BCOV: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Prweb.com‘s news article titled: “cielo24 and Brightcove Partner to Increase Video Discovery, Engagement and Reach Through Integration – PR Web” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 6,800 shares to 488,947 shares, valued at $22.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (NYSE:OEC) by 141,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 697,742 shares, and has risen its stake in Seaspine Hldgs Corp.

Analysts await Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Brightcove Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% EPS growth.