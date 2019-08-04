As Brightcove (BCOV) Market Value Rose, Holder Hawk Ridge Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.05 Million; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Buckhead Capital Management Decreased Its Holding as Share Price Rose

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 11,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 38,204 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26 million, down from 49,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Apple offers $50 credit for 2017 battery replacements; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple gets serious about hunting down peeping drones; 03/05/2018 – Daring Fireball: CNet’s Story About an AR/VR Product From Apple Sounds Like an Early Proof of Concept Prototype, Not a Product; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Calls Apple CEO Comments `Glib’ (Correct); 25/05/2018 – Exclusive: Apple to Expand Secure Wireless Chip Beyond Payments; 16/05/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Tesla’s 13F Season Takeaway (Video); 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which hit European chipmakers; 28/05/2018 – BNN: Head of Apple’s Canadian division Brent Johnston leaves company; 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower; 02/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO USE ITS OWN CHIPS IN MACS FROM 2020, REPLACING INTEL – BLOOMBERG

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Brightcove Inc (BCOV) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 131,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.18% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Brightcove Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $470.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $12.29. About 163,649 shares traded or 7.27% up from the average. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 47.69% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 26/04/2018 – Brightcove Sees 2Q Rev $41.3M-$41.8M; 03/05/2018 – Brightcove Appoints Robert Noreck CFO; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove: David Orfao to Step Down From Board; 10/04/2018 – Young Hollywood Reduces Operational Costs with Brightcove’s Context Aware Encoding; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – WITH NEW APPOINTMENTS, BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF EIGHT MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE A LOSS OF $0.06 TO INCOME $0.02 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – NORECK CURRENTLY SERVES AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE AND SALES OPERATIONS; 01/05/2018 – Brightcove Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 26/04/2018 – Brightcove 1Q Rev $41.2M; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE NAMES JEFF RAY CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. R G Niederhoffer Capital Mgmt stated it has 3.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Chicago Equity Prtn Llc has 2.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 278,028 shares. Envestnet Asset accumulated 1.39M shares. The Texas-based Gfs Limited Liability Co has invested 6.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). West Chester Capital Advisors reported 8,585 shares or 3.4% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation reported 20,407 shares. Element Cap Management Ltd has 0.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Salzhauer Michael reported 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 623,032 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. 14,433 are held by Orca Investment Mgmt Lc. Jcic Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 56,161 shares. Night Owl Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Colony Group Ltd Com holds 131,940 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Com stated it has 4,476 shares. Navellier And Associate accumulated 4,988 shares.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $320.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 36,008 shares to 272,967 shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 46,118 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold BCOV shares while 29 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 26.47 million shares or 1.73% less from 26.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street invested in 0% or 649,544 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 40,300 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 121,245 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 25,340 shares. 26,980 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Com. Frontier Capital Management Company Ltd Llc has 2.75 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 341 are held by Walleye Trading Limited Liability. Acadian Asset Ltd has 185,650 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 19,784 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De accumulated 10,927 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Tru has invested 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Citigroup accumulated 9,788 shares or 0% of the stock. Kennedy Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 209,010 shares. D E Shaw & Inc invested in 446,177 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Analysts await Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Brightcove Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $42,250 activity.