As Brightcove (BCOV) Market Valuation Rose, Hawk Ridge Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.05 Million; Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position as Share Value Rose

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 1,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 57,587 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.76 million, down from 58,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $287.06. About 2.03M shares traded or 38.85% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Statement on IntegenX Purchase Doesn’t Include Deal Price; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 16/05/2018 – Testing for all lung cancer mutations at once found cost effective-study; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, lnnovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at SEMICON China 2018

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Brightcove Inc (BCOV) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 131,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.18% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11M, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Brightcove Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $467.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.33. About 86,390 shares traded. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 47.69% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 10/04/2018 – Young Hollywood Reduces Operational Costs with Brightcove’s Context Aware Encoding; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Launches OTT Flow X, Powered by Accedo; 15/04/2018 – The Quint India Selects Brightcove For Its Digital-First News Platform; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 09/05/2018 – OUTtv Selects Brightcove OTT Flow Powered by Accedo for OUTtvGO OTT Service; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – WITH NEW APPOINTMENTS, BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF EIGHT MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – Tribeca Film Festival Selects Brightcove to Deliver Video Content to Film Enthusiasts Around The World; 18/03/2018 Mongol TV Goes Live with OTT Service Using Brightcove OTT Flow; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE: KEVIN RHODES LEAVING CO. FOR NEW OPPORTUNITY; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Appoints New Board Members

Analysts await Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Brightcove Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 228,655 shares to 811,358 shares, valued at $19.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 38,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 526,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Retail Value Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold BCOV shares while 29 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 26.47 million shares or 1.73% less from 26.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 152,681 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership owns 339,032 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 9,788 shares. Vanguard Group stated it has 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0% invested in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Spark Investment Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 230,926 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 35,527 shares. Brandywine Company holds 69,756 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited accumulated 46,537 shares. 55,272 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement. 209,010 were accumulated by Kennedy Mngmt. Blackrock accumulated 2.31M shares. Amer Interest Grp Inc Inc has 23,020 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street holds 649,544 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Company reported 67,104 shares.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 24.92 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,168 shares to 23,689 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 7,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).