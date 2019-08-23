As Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Stock Value Rose, Roosevelt Investment Group Increased by $5.31 Million Its Stake; Bar Harbor Trust Services Stake in American Tower New (AMT) Decreased by $348,887

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 1,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 53,228 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.49M, down from 54,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $229.95. About 154,414 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) by 30.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 41,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The institutional investor held 178,059 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.63M, up from 136,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $165.79. About 45,506 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $95; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $98; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Rev $463.7M; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.12-Adj EPS $3.16; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Net $37.3M; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 71C

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $802.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Healthcare (XLV) by 48,505 shares to 16,761 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 160,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,960 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold BFAM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.73 million shares or 0.34% more from 54.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Whittier Trust has 0.11% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt owns 312,308 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Axa owns 0.05% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 92,586 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd owns 1.05% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 129,997 shares. Bb&T accumulated 0.01% or 3,346 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Moreover, Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited has 0.01% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Invesco has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Profit Management Lc has 1.18% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 12,174 shares. Moreover, Massmutual Trust Commerce Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Voloridge Inv Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3,335 shares. New York-based Fred Alger Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Nippon Life Investors Americas owns 49,850 shares. 60,826 were reported by Amer Century.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ledyard Bancorp reported 10,364 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. 6,260 were accumulated by Ironsides Asset Advsr Ltd. Morgan Stanley reported 0.2% stake. Duff And Phelps Investment Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 387,230 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 3.81M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Renaissance Grp Incorporated Lc has invested 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Credit Agricole S A holds 6,445 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 1,140 were reported by Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Inc Oh invested in 0.09% or 40,956 shares. Capital Global Invsts holds 0.16% or 2.60 million shares in its portfolio. Westover Capital Advsr Limited Liability reported 1.23% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). California Employees Retirement holds 0.42% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1.73M shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 85,900 shares. South Dakota Council owns 36,800 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt stated it has 5,260 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

