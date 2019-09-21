As Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Stock Rose, Welch Capital Partners Has Cut Its Stake by $8.01 Million; Tyson Foods (TSN) Holding Lifted by Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 7.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 58,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 863,623 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.73 million, up from 805,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $87.39. About 1.76 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 03/04/2018 – Tyson Foods Sets Two Million Acre Land Stewardship Target; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures About $1.3B; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – GOLDMAN SACHS IS ACTING AS TYSON FOODS’ FINANCIAL ADVISOR ON SALE; 11/04/2018 – Tyson CTO Brings Silicon Valley to Northwest Arkansas; 04/04/2018 – Tyson Foods CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 17 Months; 02/04/2018 – The Andersons Finalizes Sale of Three Grain Elevators in Tennessee; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $40.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Builds on its Commitment to Sustainability Through Acquisition of American Proteins and AMPRO Products Assets; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods reports 7.4 pct fall in quarterly profit; 10/05/2018 – Tyson Foods, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) by 95.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 53,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The hedge fund held 2,573 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $388,000, down from 55,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $155.07. About 326,757 shares traded or 9.08% up from the average. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Rev $463.7M; 09/03/2018 Company Profile for Bright Horizons Family Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Net $150M-Net $152M; 16/05/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q EPS 62c; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Net $37.3M; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES 2018 REVENUE UP 8%-10%; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 EPS $2.53-EPS $2.56; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.12-Adj EPS $3.16; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.12 TO $3.16, EST. $3.15

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine Global Invest Limited Liability Co owns 1.41 million shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 0.57% stake. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability holds 16,111 shares. Old Bancorp In invested in 0.03% or 6,166 shares. Bb&T Corp has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Rothschild And Comm Asset Mngmt Us, New York-based fund reported 520,450 shares. Intact Invest Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 26,800 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 851 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. America First Inv Advsrs Llc owns 350 shares. 13,583 are held by Balyasny Asset Management Limited Co. Advsr Asset stated it has 0.09% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Davidson Kempner Management Lp holds 1.97% or 1.91M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Smithfield Tru has 0% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 156 shares. Montecito Natl Bank accumulated 5,906 shares.

Analysts await Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 17.65% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BFAM’s profit will be $45.85M for 48.46 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.