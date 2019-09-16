As Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Stock Price Rose, Holder Welch Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Holding by $8.01 Million; Seizert Capital Partners Position in Netapp Com (NTAP) Raised by $2.42 Million as Stock Value Declined

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) by 95.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 53,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The hedge fund held 2,573 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $388,000, down from 55,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $155.99. About 69,066 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 03/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $95; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 8% to 10%; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q REV. $464M, EST. $461.0M; 09/03/2018 Company Profile for Bright Horizons Family Solutions; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $98; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Bright Horizons; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Netapp Inc Com (NTAP) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 39,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 351,042 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.66 million, up from 311,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Netapp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $56.91. About 896,154 shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the lndustry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution Enabling Groundbreaking Application Performance; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES 1Q NET REV. $1.37B TO $1.47B, EST. $1.42B; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q NET REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.60B; 29/03/2018 – NetApp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES DOUBLING DIV FY19-21; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 EPS GROWTH OVER 15%; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to NetApp on March 13 for “Push-based piggyback system for source-driven logical replication i; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 EPS UP OVER 15%/YR; 05/04/2018 – NetApp OKs $4 Billion Share Buyback Program, Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.05

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold NTAP shares while 185 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.58 million shares or 4.86% less from 230.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jensen Mgmt accumulated 14,960 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has 0.37% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 53,272 shares. 11,132 were reported by Thrivent For Lutherans. 48,684 were accumulated by Victory Cap Inc. Envestnet Asset Incorporated reported 0.01% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). 35,700 are owned by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Company. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 460 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc reported 37,149 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Altfest L J Inc holds 3,676 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 18,274 shares stake. The California-based Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.85% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Lazard Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.06% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Adage Gru Ltd Liability owns 235,700 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs Inc reported 6,300 shares.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc Com (NYSE:AYI) by 72,426 shares to 477,026 shares, valued at $65.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sp Plus Corp Com (NASDAQ:SP) by 26,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,703 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 17.65% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BFAM’s profit will be $46.57M for 48.75 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.