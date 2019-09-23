As Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Market Value Rose, Welch Capital Partners Has Trimmed Position by $8.01 Million; Shareholder Hennessy Advisors Boosted Enbridge (ENB) Stake

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 27,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.21 million, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.15. About 764,225 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 18/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BOARD ESTABLISHED CONFLICTS COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 % of Its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for C$1.75 B; 03/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge has hired RBC to sell western Canadian gas gathering and processing assets; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE STARTS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Makes Biggest Clean Energy Bet With Enbridge Deal; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake – Bloomberg; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS FOCUSED ON EXECUTION OF LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROGRAM; 06/04/2018 – InsideSources: Claims That Pruitt Rent Deal Led to Enbridge Line 67 Approval Fail to Understand Pipeline Permits

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) by 95.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 53,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The hedge fund held 2,573 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $388,000, down from 55,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $155.93. About 53,752 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 2.1% Position in Bright Horizons; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 8% to 10%; 03/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $95; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $98; 23/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Named a Winner of the Colorado 2018 Top Workplaces Award by Denver Post; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 71C; 16/05/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 23,500 shares to 267,899 shares, valued at $15.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookline Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 355,000 shares, and cut its stake in Conduent Inc.

Analysts await Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BFAM’s profit will be $46.56M for 48.73 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.