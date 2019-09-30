As Bright Horizons Fam Sol In Del (BFAM) Market Value Rose, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Cut Its Stake by $1.35 Million; Rock Springs Capital Management LP Increases Position in Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA)

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 15.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 133,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.35 million, up from 875,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $27.33. About 496,880 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 08/05/2018 – Portola at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 04/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 16/03/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Silverleaf Charms Buyers With Detached Courtyard Designs in Portola Springs®; 05/03/2018 Portola Pharmaceuticals to Host Webcast Event and Conference Call at ACC.18 to Discuss Late-Breaking Oral Presentation Highligh; 09/05/2018 – PORTOLA EARNED AN ADDED $100M MILESTONE ON ANDEXXA FDA APPROVAL; 07/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $58; 24/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Cleared for Commercial Manufacture of Portola’s FDA-Approved Andexxa®; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®, FIRST AND ONLY ANTIDOTE FOR THE REVERSAL OF FACTOR XA INHIBITORS; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA GOT NEGATIVE CHMP OPINION ON BETRIXABAN IN E.U

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In Del (BFAM) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The institutional investor held 65,525 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.89 million, down from 74,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $152.05. About 181,787 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 03/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES 2018 REVENUE UP 8%-10%; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 71C; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY; 23/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Named a Winner of the Colorado 2018 Top Workplaces Award by Denver Post; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 2.1% Position in Bright Horizons; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q EPS 62c; 16/05/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 EPS $2.53-EPS $2.56

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.69, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 62.39 million shares or 0.81% more from 61.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 61,749 shares. Fernwood Inv Ltd Liability Co holds 381,911 shares or 5.67% of its portfolio. Elk Creek Limited Liability Company owns 417,589 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks invested in 0.01% or 26,340 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Com reported 133,381 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 41,620 shares or 0% of the stock. 45,000 were reported by Strs Ohio. Fmr Ltd Co invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 81,624 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 255,839 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Com. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 4,162 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 0.02% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Valley Natl Advisers holds 4,046 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Prudential Inc invested in 0.01% or 122,152 shares.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Odonate Therapeutics Inc by 15,000 shares to 430,000 shares, valued at $15.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 112,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 410,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold BFAM shares while 79 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.56 million shares or 0.31% less from 54.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc stated it has 14,147 shares. Bamco Inc Ny holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 2.99 million shares. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Parametric Port Assoc Lc accumulated 120,118 shares. Aqr Cap Management accumulated 92,420 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest, California-based fund reported 316,573 shares. Moreover, Gam Ag has 0.02% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 4,197 shares. Pnc Fincl Gru Inc holds 56,433 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Citadel Ltd stated it has 0% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Umb National Bank N A Mo holds 0.01% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Ajo Lp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 133,013 shares. Twin Tree LP owns 197 shares. Argent Mngmt Lc reported 10,892 shares. 1.26M are owned by Invesco Ltd.

Analysts await Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 17.65% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BFAM’s profit will be $46.57M for 47.52 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Virtu Finl Inc by 4.84M shares to 7.13 million shares, valued at $155.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 25,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).