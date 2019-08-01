As Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Southeast Asset Advisors Lowered Its Stake by $414,782; Telos Capital Management Cut American Tower New (AMT) Position by $1.56 Million; Market Value Rose

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by 35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 3,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The institutional investor held 6,065 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $771,000, down from 9,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $152.07. About 357,047 shares traded or 64.96% up from the average. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 8% to 10%; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.12 TO $3.16, EST. $3.15; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $95; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 03/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q REV. $464M, EST. $461.0M; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 2.1% Position in Bright Horizons; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Bright Horizons; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 71C

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 46.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 7,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 9,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, down from 17,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $211.62. About 2.77 million shares traded or 60.02% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold BFAM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.73 million shares or 0.34% more from 54.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,879 were reported by Mirae Asset Glob Invests Com Limited. United Automobile Association holds 8,979 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Driehaus Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 24,157 shares. Select Equity Gp LP owns 1.02M shares. Hightower Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). American & Management accumulated 2,150 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 161,841 were reported by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. Brinker Cap stated it has 16,305 shares. Westfield Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 213,113 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Management has 0.07% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 24,757 shares. Southeast Asset reported 6,065 shares stake. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Co owns 2,806 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citadel Ltd Liability reported 0% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $373.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 16 shares to 42 shares, valued at $12.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 19,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $320.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,241 shares to 6,686 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,973 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

