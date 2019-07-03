As Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) Shares Rose, Southeast Asset Advisors Has Lowered Its Position by $414,782; As Dnb Finl (DNBF) Share Value Rose, Castine Capital Management Boosted Holding by $1.89 Million

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dnb Finl Corp (DNBF) by 29.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 50,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 223,055 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43 million, up from 172,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dnb Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.9. About 8,868 shares traded. DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) has risen 16.42% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.99% the S&P500. Some Historical DNBF News: 26/04/2018 – RIPPLE EFFECTS STRENGTHEN DNB’S PERFORMANCE; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 4.1% Position in DNB Financial; 06/03/2018 – DNB OBX VPFO Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Assets of Dutch Investment Funds Declined 1.8% in 1Q: DNB Link; 23/05/2018 – DNB FINANCIAL SAYS AS PART OF INTERNAL RESTRUCTURING, CO ELIMINATED POSITION OF CHIEF BANKING OFFICER OF CO AND OF UNIT, DNB FIRST – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – MARINE HARVEST ASA MHG.OL – DNB MARKETS AND NORDEA (COORDINATORS), ABN AMRO, DANSKE BANK, RABOBANK AND SEB ACTED AS JOINT LEAD MANAGERS; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 19; 20/03/2018 – DNB’S CEO SAYS NO REASON TO CHANGE GUIDANCE OF 3-4 PCT LENDING GROWTH IN 2018; 16/04/2018 – OTTERSTAD AND FIGENSCHOU APPOINTED GROUP EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENTS IN DNB; 26/04/2018 – DNB CEO: BANK BETTER POSITIONED THAN MOST TO NIBOR FLUCTUATIONS

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by 35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 3,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,065 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $771,000, down from 9,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $154.83. About 113,227 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 33.91% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Bright Horizons; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $98; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Net $37.3M; 09/03/2018 Company Profile for Bright Horizons Family Solutions; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Named a Winner of the Colorado 2018 Top Workplaces Award by Denver Post; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bright Horizons Family Solutions I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFAM); 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Net $150M-Net $152M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold DNBF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.39 million shares or 6.67% more from 1.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 1,259 shares. 5,918 were accumulated by Baldwin Management Limited Co. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability stated it has 18,525 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Management Ltd holds 0% or 7,844 shares in its portfolio. Fj Cap Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 228,959 shares. Bridgeway Capital has invested 0.01% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Pnc Fincl Serv Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 5,870 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 0% or 5,711 shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 38,479 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 5,016 shares or 0% of the stock. 223,055 were reported by Castine Management Llc. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 1,299 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability Corp owns 7,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 0% invested in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) for 14,741 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated Incorporated has 0% invested in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) for 124,182 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 13 buys, and 0 insider sales for $93,787 activity. On Monday, April 1 the insider Malloy James A bought $2,800. GRIESSER GERARD F had bought 167 shares worth $7,515 on Monday, July 1. 151 shares were bought by Biery James R., worth $5,792. $9,552 worth of DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) was bought by MURRAY CHARLES A on Monday, April 1. 137 shares were bought by Fillippo Thomas A, worth $6,165. Joyner Mildred C bought $8,145 worth of DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) on Monday, July 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold BFAM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.73 million shares or 0.34% more from 54.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Retail Bank De owns 0% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 3,361 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 418,689 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 443,642 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & Communication has invested 0.03% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Cwm Ltd Llc reported 489 shares stake. Brown Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 9,175 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) or 5,463 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability holds 14,088 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 705,514 shares. Mirae Asset Glob has 3,879 shares. Piedmont Advisors accumulated 3,556 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Lc has invested 0% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Putnam Invs Ltd Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 106,931 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 48,681 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Analysts await Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.81 per share. BFAM’s profit will be $53.44 million for 42.07 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.48% EPS growth.