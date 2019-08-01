As Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Lowered Its Holding; As Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactng Adr (TSM) Stock Value Declined, Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Boosted by $1.33 Million Its Holding

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 15,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The institutional investor held 276,530 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.17 million, down from 292,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $149.82. About 234,839 shares traded or 8.50% up from the average. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $95; 26/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING; 03/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Net $150M-Net $152M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bright Horizons Family Solutions I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFAM); 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 8% to 10%; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Net $37.3M; 09/03/2018 Company Profile for Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactng Adr (TSM) by 21.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 33,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 187,633 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69M, up from 154,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactng Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.62. About 5.91M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $15.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. by 72,482 shares to 7.03 million shares, valued at $457.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc Adr (NYSE:GSK) by 35,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,333 shares, and cut its stake in Fomento Econ.Mexicano Sab De Cv Adr (NYSE:FMX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold BFAM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.73 million shares or 0.34% more from 54.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Commerce reported 1.27 million shares. Chilton Inv Ltd Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,865 shares. Granite Investment Partners Ltd Liability Corporation reported 12,371 shares stake. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Swiss Retail Bank holds 0.01% or 100,479 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.13% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) or 436,394 shares. Profit Investment Limited Liability Com invested in 12,174 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset owns 24,660 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.01% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Southeast Asset Advsrs holds 0.21% or 6,065 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 41,775 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 38,306 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Victory Management holds 0.06% or 224,030 shares. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas has 0.51% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 49,850 shares. Castleark Limited Liability Co reported 2,040 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.