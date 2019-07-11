As Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) Market Value Rose, Seatown Holdings Has Raised Its Stake; Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Shareholder Financial Advantage Cut Stake

Financial Advantage Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 36.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc sold 52,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,744 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 144,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.92. About 688,223 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by 30.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,700 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 9,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $150.91. About 260,765 shares traded or 28.28% up from the average. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 33.91% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 03/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.12 TO $3.16, EST. $3.15; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 8% to 10%; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 71C; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $98; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bright Horizons Family Solutions I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFAM); 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $95; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 EPS $2.53-EPS $2.56

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 17.11% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $85.08M for 14.25 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $32,493 activity. $9,910 worth of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) was sold by Marone Anthony F. JR on Friday, February 8.

