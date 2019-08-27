As Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) Market Valuation Rose, Seatown Holdings Raised Its Position by $381,000; As Zoetis (ZTS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Banbury Partners Has Decreased by $10.23 Million Its Position

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 31.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 102,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 221,678 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.32 million, down from 324,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $125.26. About 1.62 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018; 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by 30.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The institutional investor held 12,700 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 9,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $164.8. About 217,083 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 03/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.12 TO $3.16, EST. $3.15; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Bright Horizons; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING; 23/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Named a Winner of the Colorado 2018 Top Workplaces Award by Denver Post; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $95; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $98; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 11,295 shares to 109,448 shares, valued at $21.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Finance Limited Co holds 0% or 298 shares in its portfolio. Insurance Tx has 85,795 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 4,022 shares. Kistler reported 3,098 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 1.02M shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0.02% or 80,437 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt accumulated 0.74% or 216,739 shares. Canandaigua Comml Bank And Communication, New York-based fund reported 24,215 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership holds 71 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 535,525 shares. Greenleaf Trust reported 3,496 shares. Plante Moran Finance Limited Com accumulated 695 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Switzerland-based Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0.18% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). 42,657 were reported by Btc Capital Management.

