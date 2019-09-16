As Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) Market Valuation Rose, Seatown Holdings Increased Stake by $825,000; Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holder Capital Returns Management Has Increased Its Stake by $4.32 Million

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 22.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 102,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 568,694 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.93 million, up from 465,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.25. About 533,724 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by 43.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The institutional investor held 18,200 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75M, up from 12,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $155.4. About 494,845 shares traded or 71.27% up from the average. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Net $150M-Net $152M; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.12 TO $3.16, EST. $3.15; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 71C; 23/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Named a Winner of the Colorado 2018 Top Workplaces Award by Denver Post; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Rev $463.7M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Brigade Mngmt Lp has invested 0.59% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 142,241 shares. Renaissance Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 306,600 shares. Sei Investments holds 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 4,708 shares. Geode Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.11 million shares. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0.01% or 170,175 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc holds 0.01% or 247,662 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 145 shares. Raging Mngmt Limited Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 408,508 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Investment Mngmt Lc has 0.09% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). The Massachusetts-based Boston Partners has invested 0.11% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Point72 Asset Management LP holds 0% or 4,600 shares.

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $175.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Indty Ltd Cayman by 18,106 shares to 204,703 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 160,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,135 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold BFAM shares while 79 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.56 million shares or 0.31% less from 54.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa holds 105,822 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Whittier has invested 0.13% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Voya Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 15,913 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.31% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Conestoga Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 0.18% or 48,137 shares. Daiwa Secs holds 0% or 375 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech reported 5,700 shares stake. Fred Alger owns 32,202 shares. Moreover, Prudential Incorporated has 0% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 3,500 shares. Avalon Glob Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 2.15% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Mirae Asset invested in 4,678 shares. Huntington Bancorporation invested in 0% or 220 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 3,485 shares. Franklin Res Inc stated it has 717,138 shares. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo, Missouri-based fund reported 1,500 shares.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $547.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,150 shares to 32,800 shares, valued at $62.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,151 shares, and cut its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).