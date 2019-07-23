As Bridgepoint Ed (BPI) Stock Value Were Volatile, Holder Nantahala Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $2.18 Million; Argentiere Capital Ag Raised Capital One Finl (Call) (COF) Holding by $1.62 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bridgepoint Ed Inc (BPI) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 363,079 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.99M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.13 million, down from 2.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bridgepoint Ed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $6.39 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 23, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BPI News: 29/05/2018 – Bridgepoint bags a healthy return; 29/05/2018 – JAB to Buy Pret From Bridgepoint; 16/04/2018 – BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION – JOSEPH D’AMICO, INTERIM CFO WILL CONTINUE WITH CO AS SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO CEO; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of COMM 2014-CCRE19; 29/05/2018 – Bridgepoint bags a healthy return on Pret; 20/04/2018 – Ashford University Hosts First Phoenix Heroes Day with Treasures 4 Teachers; 27/04/2018 – Bridgepoint sale of Care UK will test appetite for outsourcing assets; 17/04/2018 – Bridgepoint Education and Ashford University Celebrate Heroes Day in San Diego; 29/05/2018 – JAB Holdings Buys Majority Stake in Pret a Manger From Bridgepoint; 13/03/2018 – Bridgepoint Education, Inc. Plans to Separate from Ashford University, Improve Access to High-Quality Education

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) (COF) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $91.72. About 2.75 million shares traded or 43.74% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 26/04/2018 – Capital One Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Beats EPS Expectations, Falls Short for Net Revenue — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Assets $362.9 Billion; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS IT WON’T OBJECT TO CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED PLAN; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.92%; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q EPS $2.62; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – Pimco Agrees to Buy Nearly $17 Billion in Capital One Mortgages; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO UNDER BASEL lll STANDARDIZED APPROACH OF 10.5 PERCENT AT MARCH 31, 2018

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 133,331 shares to 2.60 million shares, valued at $21.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc by 125,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold BPI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 19.86 million shares or 1.07% less from 20.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prescott Group Incorporated Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.94% or 748,113 shares. Moreover, Kenmare Prns Ltd Liability has 0.33% invested in Zovio Inc (NYSE:BPI). 109,071 are held by Oberweis Asset Mgmt. Schroder Inv Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Zovio Inc (NYSE:BPI) for 2.87 million shares. 67,116 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Global Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Zovio Inc (NYSE:BPI). Barclays Pcl reported 34,611 shares. Charles Schwab Invest has 96,093 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Zovio Inc (NYSE:BPI). Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.01% in Zovio Inc (NYSE:BPI) or 2.26M shares. Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 105,653 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Schwerin Boyle Mgmt owns 432,481 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 49,477 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% in Zovio Inc (NYSE:BPI) or 57,605 shares. Parametric Ltd holds 104,239 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 400,522 were reported by Brandywine Glob Inv Ltd. Veritable Lp has invested 0.02% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Company reported 3,956 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Liability Com, a Ohio-based fund reported 37,684 shares. Smithfield Tru has invested 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Franklin accumulated 13.16M shares. Choate Invest holds 0.07% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 13,463 shares. Principal Group invested in 692,882 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 6.52M shares or 0.14% of the stock. Df Dent & holds 27,296 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 185,848 shares in its portfolio. 9,091 are owned by Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership. First Allied Advisory Svcs accumulated 4,378 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Company accumulated 2,300 shares.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 31,702 shares to 18,298 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 64,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,900 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLF).