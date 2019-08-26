As Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Stock Declined, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Boosted by $1.68 Million Its Stake; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Market Value Rose, King Wealth Management Group Cut by $339,000 Its Holding

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bridge Bancorp Inc (BDGE) by 154.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 57,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.16% . The institutional investor held 95,260 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 37,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bridge Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $525.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $26.46. About 56,171 shares traded or 99.98% up from the average. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) has declined 18.64% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BDGE News: 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 04/05/2018 – BRIDGE BANCORP INC BDGE.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 06/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 23/03/2018 Bridge Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bridge Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDGE); 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 1,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 17,329 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, down from 18,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $8.99 during the last trading session, reaching $376.89. About 1.39M shares traded or 18.86% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 07/04/2018 – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman lnspects Satellite Programs at Lockheed Martin; 01/05/2018 – Ascent Aerospace – Global Tooling Systems an Elite Supplier to Lockheed Martin Aeronautics; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – CO TO DEVELOP & PRODUCE UNARMED RE-ENTRY VEHICLES FOR INTEGRATION INTO TARGET MISSILES THROUGH 2022; 04/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will meet with Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson and tour the defense giant’s Sunnyvale, California complex this week; 02/05/2018 – LMT: The US Air Force has confirmed that a US Air National Guard C-130 crashed in Georgia on Wednesday per CNN’s Ryan Browne – ! $LMT; 19/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $522 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – DEAL TO SUPPLY GRIDSTAR LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM TO COMED; 11/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO: Building Bridges to a Brighter Future

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $319.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Mc Ijh (IJH) by 9,128 shares to 43,356 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Sm Ijr (IJR) by 10,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth holds 0% or 93 shares. Van Eck Corporation reported 510 shares stake. 7,028 were reported by Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. South Texas Money Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Advisory Net holds 18,930 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Central Natl Bank Com has 272 shares. Rbo And Limited Liability owns 34,124 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 18.79M shares. Indiana Tru holds 872 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Gam Ag owns 0.51% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 40,630 shares. Hillsdale Inv Management Incorporated reported 0% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.07% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 14,372 shares. Jacobs & Ca owns 0.04% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 748 shares. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora owns 830 shares. Fdx Advsr holds 0.1% or 7,946 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41B for 18.92 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $24.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Preformed Line Prods Co (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 9,140 shares to 22,757 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrim Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 20,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,959 shares, and cut its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

