As Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Share Value Declined, Holder Basswood Capital Management Has Lowered Stake; As Gladstone Ld (LAND) Market Value Declined, Shufro Rose & Co Lifted Stake by $492,800

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Gladstone Ld Corp (LAND) by 88.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 44,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.23% . The institutional investor held 95,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, up from 50,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Gladstone Ld Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.85M market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.91. About 30,549 shares traded. Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) has declined 1.88% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.88% the S&P500. Some Historical LAND News: 26/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Corp Announces Common Stk Offering; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gladstone Land Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAND); 14/05/2018 – Punch & Associates Inv Mgmt Buys 2% Position in Gladstone Land; 05/04/2018 – GLADSTONE LAND CORP SAYS EXPECTS MINIMAL TO NO IMPACT ON ITS FARMS AND TENANTS FROM “THE DEVELOPING TRADE CONFLICT WITH CHINA”; 02/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 27/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Corp Announces Pricing of Common Stk Offering; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Land Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May, and June 2018 and Announces Earnings Release and Conferen; 08/05/2018 – GLADSTONE LAND CORP QTRLY FFO SHR $0.125; 05/04/2018 – Gladstone Land Anticipates Minimal Impact from Trade Tariffs; 14/03/2018 Gladstone Land Entered Into10-Year, Triple-Net Lease With True Blue Farms

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bridge Bancorp Inc (BDGE) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 19,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.16% . The hedge fund held 2.19M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.60 million, down from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bridge Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $586.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.56. About 10,190 shares traded. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) has declined 18.64% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BDGE News: 23/03/2018 Bridge Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – BRIDGE BANCORP INC BDGE.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bridge Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDGE); 06/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK

Investors sentiment increased to 3.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.88, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold LAND shares while 10 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 11.29 million shares or 120.69% more from 5.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Investment Partners, Nebraska-based fund reported 1,115 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 252,721 shares. Amer Gp Inc reported 0% stake. Bard Assocs invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND). State Street stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND). Cahill Financial reported 15,004 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co owns 4,481 shares. Foster And Motley Incorporated reported 0.47% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) for 2,374 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech owns 32,957 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 94,059 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md has 0% invested in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) for 24,020 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 6,338 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 201,925 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.49 million activity.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 9,150 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $74,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 15,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,661 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.

Analysts await Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.7 per share. BDGE’s profit will be $13.10M for 11.20 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Bridge Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 4 investors sold BDGE shares while 28 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 11.42 million shares or 0.41% less from 11.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Pa reported 91 shares. Ameriprise holds 0% of its portfolio in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) for 174,789 shares. Prudential Fin Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) for 22,160 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 25,105 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Grp Incorporated Llp owns 41,788 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 96,460 were accumulated by Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt Limited Com. Franklin Resource accumulated 0% or 8,957 shares. 218,030 are held by Northern. Moreover, Barclays Public Lc has 0% invested in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Morgan Stanley owns 23,958 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 70,450 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 7,300 shares. Td Asset Mgmt invested 0% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Ulysses Mngmt Limited accumulated 378,805 shares.