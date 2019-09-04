As Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Share Price Declined, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position by $1.68 Million; As Molina Healthcare (MOH) Share Value Rose, Holder Tiedemann Wealth Management Cut by $21.16 Million Its Position

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 41.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 150,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 214,266 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.42 million, down from 364,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $127.34. About 317,678 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 06/03/2018 – MOLINA AGREED TO BUYBACK ABOUT $96.8M AMOUNT OF 1.625% NOTES; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.74B; 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina; 30/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Investors; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. 77C; 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH); 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – TRANSACTIONS WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S CASH POSITION; 08/04/2018 – New York Post: Yadier Molina tries to fight manager in benches-clearing face-off; 14/05/2018 – Molina Health: James Woys Joins Molina Healthcare as Executive Vice Pres of Health Plan Services; 06/03/2018 Molina Healthcare Announces Pricing of Synthetic Exchange Transaction

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bridge Bancorp Inc (BDGE) by 154.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 57,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.16% . The institutional investor held 95,260 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 37,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bridge Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $519.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $26.43. About 30,243 shares traded or 10.25% up from the average. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) has declined 18.64% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BDGE News: 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 23/03/2018 Bridge Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 04/05/2018 – BRIDGE BANCORP INC BDGE.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bridge Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDGE); 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank

Analysts await Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.72 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.72 per share. MOH’s profit will be $166.18 million for 11.70 P/E if the $2.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.11 actual EPS reported by Molina Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.54% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sio Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 44,928 shares or 1.72% of the stock. Partner Fund Mngmt LP stated it has 500,538 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association reported 22,952 shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.07% or 23,900 shares. Hennessy Advsr Inc, a California-based fund reported 124,200 shares. 1,467 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corporation. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Ftb holds 0% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) or 346 shares. Blackrock holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 5.73 million shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has 15,804 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Advisors LP owns 0.1% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 339,835 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Co has 0.03% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Bluecrest Cap Ltd has invested 0.09% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0% or 9,900 shares in its portfolio.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 113,522 shares to 477,710 shares, valued at $13.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 143,900 shares to 7.21M shares, valued at $301.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 237,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.85 million shares, and cut its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).