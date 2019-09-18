As Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Ejf Capital Has Lowered Position; Cosan LTD (CZZ) Holder Pdt Partners Has Trimmed Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bridge Bancorp Inc (BDGE) by 23.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 25,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.16% . The hedge fund held 81,869 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 107,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Bridge Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $587.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 5,003 shares traded. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) has declined 18.64% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BDGE News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Bridge Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDGE); 23/03/2018 Bridge Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – BRIDGE BANCORP INC BDGE.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 06/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 45.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 96,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 117,700 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57M, down from 214,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.09. About 8,703 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.31B, EST. R$1.23B; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan notches 68 pct rise in first-quarter profit; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q NET REV. R$13.58B, EST. R$13.23B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS COMGAS 2018 EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN BRL1.77B-BRL1.87B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B; 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q REV. R$14.91B; 17/04/2018 – COSAN CSAN3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 54 FROM BRL 48

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 4 investors sold BDGE shares while 28 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 11.42 million shares or 0.41% less from 11.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md holds 2.43 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ulysses Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Citigroup has invested 0% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Hotchkis And Wiley Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). State Street Corp owns 348,409 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co reported 92,815 shares. Btim, Massachusetts-based fund reported 181,400 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 18,500 shares. Highlander Mgmt Llc reported 2,800 shares. Northern Trust Corp invested 0% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 79,754 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,823 shares or 0% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 29,764 shares.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $805.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Savings Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 38,670 shares to 70,193 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific City Financial Corp by 86,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Newmark Group Inc.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $275,519 activity. On Monday, August 5 the insider Lindenbaum Nathan bought $188,772.

More notable recent Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on April 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Senseonics Unveils Eversense Bridge Program in the U.S. – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on October 05, 2018. More interesting news about Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fintech SPAC Thunder Bridge Acquisition II files for a $300 million IPO – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Atlantia falls on fresh doubts over Italy motorway concession – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.7 per share. BDGE’s profit will be $13.10M for 11.21 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Bridge Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.53% EPS growth.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acacia Communications Inc by 18,800 shares to 101,200 shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Varex Imaging Corp by 11,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX).