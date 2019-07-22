As Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Market Valuation Declined, Banc Funds Co Has Boosted Its Stake; Moore Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Holding in Freeport (FCX)

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 837.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 1.68 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.88 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.17 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.67B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 30.37 million shares traded or 49.83% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279984 – BASF FREEPORT SITE; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT ESTIMATES $530M `EXPOSURE’ TO PAPUAN SURFACE WATER TAX; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS INDONESIAN PRESIDENT FOCUSED ON GETTING DEAL; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Gold Adds Freeport, Exits Beadell; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS COPPER IS HEADING TOWARD SIGNIFICANT DEFICITS; 05/04/2018 – FREEPORT RESOURCES INC FRI.V SAYS MARTIN MACKINNON APPOINTED DIRECTOR; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Freeport-McMoRan’s IDR at ‘BB+’; Outlook Negative; 01/05/2018 – CHINA LNG BUYING MAY SURPASS JAPAN’S IN 2-3 YRS: FREEPORT CEO; 05/04/2018 – FREEPORT APPOINTS MACKINNON DIRECTOR; IN MEMORIAM: CLARK & MANALO

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Bridge Bancorp Inc. (BDGE) by 48.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 64,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 197,954 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, up from 133,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Bridge Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $566.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 24,128 shares traded. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) has declined 19.31% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BDGE News: 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 23/03/2018 Bridge Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bridge Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDGE); 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 04/05/2018 – BRIDGE BANCORP INC BDGE.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 06/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.18 million activity. QUIRK KATHLEEN L bought $524,340 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) on Friday, June 7. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider WHITMIRE C DONALD JR sold $85,955.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02B and $3.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 790,000 shares to 235,000 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mount Vernon Md has 24,481 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. The Korea-based Pension has invested 0.09% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Jennison Associate Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Community Retail Bank Of Raymore accumulated 1.25% or 267,692 shares. Advent Capital Mngmt De owns 15,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Asset Inc holds 0.07% or 99,800 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque National Bank & Trust And Trust reported 215 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.13% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 302,740 shares. Victory Capital Management Inc invested in 0.07% or 2.24 million shares. Diligent Lc accumulated 17,378 shares. 26,819 are held by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt. First Republic Inv Management Incorporated invested 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Kbc Grp Inc Nv accumulated 0.01% or 93,301 shares. Shikiar Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 50,500 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Norinchukin State Bank The reported 0.05% stake.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 144,176 shares to 248,111 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Presidio Bank (PDOB) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,044 shares, and cut its stake in Nicolet Bankshares Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold BDGE shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 11.47 million shares or 0.92% more from 11.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 16,981 shares. Voya Limited Liability Company reported 9,326 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 781,045 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) for 93,909 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon invested in 115,535 shares. Lord Abbett Limited reported 69,266 shares stake. Moreover, Ejf Limited Com has 0.37% invested in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 11,961 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 837,599 shares or 0% of the stock. Strategic Ltd holds 10,307 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Ulysses Management Ltd Co holds 1% or 378,805 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 18,500 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 25,409 shares. Moreover, Trexquant Inv LP has 0.02% invested in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE).