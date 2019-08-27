As Brf Sa (BRFS) Stock Value Rose, Inca Investments Upped Stake by $13.61 Million; Birinyi Associates Holding In Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Was Raised

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 35.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 2.72 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.59% . The institutional investor held 10.32M shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.05 million, up from 7.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.14. About 1.67 million shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 23/04/2018 – BRF SAYS CEO JOSE AURELIO DRUMMOND JR RESIGNED; 18/04/2018 – Ag Online: BRF Chairman Diniz invites Petrobras CEO Parente to replace him; 04/04/2018 – OFFICIAL CORRECTION-BRAZIL FOOD PROCESSOR BRF SAYS SENDING RIO VERDE, CARAMBEÍ PLANT WORKERS ON FURLOUGH STARTING IN MAY (NOT APRIL); 17/04/2018 – EU expected to block Brazil chicken exports -agriculture minister; 16/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S AGRICULTURE MINISTRY EXPECTS TO HAVE A SOLUTION REGARDING BRF’S POULTRY EXPORTS TO EU IN ABOUT 30 DAYS; 11/05/2018 – BRF CEO: EU HASN’T ISSUED ANY EMBARGO STATEMENT UP TO NOW; 17/04/2018 – MAGGI: BRF, OTHER COS. PLANTS WILL LOSE PERMIT TO EXPORT TO EU; 17/04/2018 – BRF’S FURLAN: BRAZIL POLICE PROBE FINDINGS ARE IN THE PAST; 11/05/2018 – BRF SAYS LORIVAL NOGUEIRA LUZ JR. TO REMAIN AS INTERIM CEO; 11/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN FOOD PROCESSOR BRF TO KEEP LORIVAL LUZ AS CEO UNTIL CONCLUSION OF CORPORATE REORGANIZATION

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 150.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 13,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $223.5. About 2.85 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Wichmann Succeeded Hemsley as Chief Executive Officer; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Rev $55.19B; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – Envision Healthcare: In Arbitration With a UnitedHealth Group Unit, Alleges United Breached Medical Group Participation Agreement; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q UnitedHealthcare Revenue $45.46B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.70-EPS $11.95; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B

More notable recent BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why BRF S.A. Stock Climbed 37.1% in April – Motley Fool” on May 10, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “BRF SA: Material Fact â€“ Estimates for the Company’s Net Financial Leverage – The Wall Street Transcript” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sick Chinese Pigs Driving Healthier Profits For BRF – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A List Of Stocks Reaching New 52-Week Highs – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BRF S.A. (BRFS) CEO Lorival Luz on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $583.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (NYSE:KOF) by 270,220 shares to 850,312 shares, valued at $56.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS) by 2.88M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.72M shares, and cut its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64M worth of stock was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why UnitedHealth’s Stock Will Continue Rebounding – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stock Insurance For UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Is UnitedHealth Stockâ€™s Dividend Worth the Hassle for Investors? – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “GE, Square And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 30 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

