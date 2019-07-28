As Brf Sa (BRFS) Stock Rose, Inca Investments Increased Its Stake; Canal Insurance Company Position in Garmin LTD 70.0 Call 18Apr19 (Call) (GRMN) Trimmed by $566,400

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 35.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 2.72 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 10.32 million shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.05 million, up from 7.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 3.42 million shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 14.49% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 18/04/2018 – PETROBRAS’ PEDRO PARENTE WILL KEEP CEO POST AT OIL CO REGARDLESS OF INVITATION TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF FOOD PROCESSOR BRF; 04/04/2018 – BRAZIL FOOD PROCESSOR BRF SAYS SENDING RIO VERDE, CARAMBEÍ PLANT WORKERS ON FURLOUGH STARTING IN APRIL; 05/03/2018 – BRF REMOVED FROM ITAU BBA’S EQUITY BUY LIST; IOCHPE ADDED; 23/04/2018 – BRF SAYS CEO JOSE AURELIO DRUMMOND JR RESIGNED; 11/05/2018 – BRF CEO SAYS PRICE OF ANIMAL FEED CONTINUED TO RISE IN THE SECOND QUARTER AND THIS INCREASES COMPANY’S PRODUCTION COSTS; 03/04/2018 – BRF CHAIRMAN DINIZ IS SAID TO PLAN RESIGNATION APRIL 5: VALOR; 17/04/2018 – BRF’S FURLAN: CONFLICT NEEDS TO END AT HOLDERS MEETING; 06/03/2018 – BRF TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 05/03/2018 – BRF CALLS HOLDER MEETING TO DISCUSS PREVI, PETROS REQUEST; 04/04/2018 – OFFICIAL CORRECTION-Brazil’s BRF places workers from two plants on furlough

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd 70.0 Call 18Apr19 (Call) (GRMN) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 35,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18,000, down from 36,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Garmin Ltd 70.0 Call 18Apr19 (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $78.29. About 939,312 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 33.07% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 02/05/2018 – Garmin Backs FY18 Rev $3.2B; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market; 06/03/2018 Garmin® grows Connext® wireless cockpit connectivity portfolio; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Honda Aircraft Company Expands HondaJet Sales To India; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 16/05/2018 – Wirecard Joins Forces With Garmin® to Provide Garmin Smartwatch Owners a Fully Digital Payment Experience Through Its Flagship Product boon; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q EPS 68c; 15/03/2018 – Garmin® unveils Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $583.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA) by 79,500 shares to 858,600 shares, valued at $69.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS) by 2.88 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.72M shares, and cut its stake in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB).

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 1.01% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.99 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $189.85M for 19.57 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.99% EPS growth.