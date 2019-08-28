As Brf Sa (BRFS) Stock Rose, Inca Investments Boosted by $13.61 Million Its Stake; Davis-Rea LTD Position in Raytheon Co. (RTN) Lifted by $808,990 as Share Value Rose

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 35.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 2.72M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.59% . The institutional investor held 10.32M shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.05 million, up from 7.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.18. About 1.14 million shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 18/04/2018 – PETROS SUPPORTS DINIZ PROPOSAL OF PETROBRAS CEO AS BRF CHAIRMAN; 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds BRF S.A. Investors To Upcoming May 11, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline And Alerts Of New CEO Resignation; 11/05/2018 – BRF IS FOCUSED ON EXPANDING VOLUMES, REDUCING INVENTORIES; 11/04/2018 – BRF: 3 PEOPLE REQUESTED REMOVAL FROM ALTERNATIVE BOARD SLATE; 02/05/2018 – BRF Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 05/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF SAYS IT IS COLLABORATING WITH FEDERAL POLICE INVESTIGATION IN FRAUD CASE; 18/04/2018 – TARPON INVESTIMENTOS SAYS IT SUPPORTS NOMINATION OF PEDRO PARENTE TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF BRF; 18/04/2018 – PREVI SUPPORTS PROPOSAL TO HAVE PETROBRAS CEO AS BRF CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – FORMER BRF CHAIRMAN DINIZ SAYS HIS PENÍNSULA INVESTMENT VEHICLE IS ‘LONG TERM INVESTOR’ IN BRF; 25/05/2018 – Brazil’s ABPA says 152 food plants suspended production

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $178.6. About 172,080 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $583.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) by 198,500 shares to 948,697 shares, valued at $28.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB) by 303,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 827,058 shares, and cut its stake in Loma Negra Corp.

