As Brf Sa (BRFS) Stock Rose, Gramercy Funds Management Increased by $2.22 Million Its Holding; Roumell Asset Management Trimmed Position in Gsi Technology (GSIT) by $535,318

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gsi Technology (GSIT) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 76,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.36% . The hedge fund held 455,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 531,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gsi Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.83. About 48,962 shares traded. GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) has risen 22.69% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GSIT News: 21/04/2018 DJ GSI Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GSIT); 21/05/2018 – GSI Technology Announces Participation in 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational; 03/05/2018 – GSI Tech 4Q EPS 1c

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 444,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.59% . The hedge fund held 4.42M shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70 million, up from 3.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $8.45. About 2.28M shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 11/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN FOOD PROCESSOR BRF TO KEEP LORIVAL LUZ AS CEO UNTIL CONCLUSION OF CORPORATE REORGANIZATION; 17/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF SHAREHOLDER FURLAN SAYS CONSENSUS ON 10 NEW NAMES FOR THE BOARD STILL POSSIBLE, BUT TALKS REACHED A STALEMATE; 12/04/2018 – BRF: ABERDEEN SEEKS CUMULATIVE VOTING SYSTEM FOR BOARD ELECTION; 26/04/2018 – BRF SHAREHOLDERS MEETING TO START AFTER 12 PM: PRESS OFFICIAL; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Global Opportunities Exits Kraft Heinz, Cuts BRF; 16/04/2018 – New board of Brazil’s BRF likely to keep top executives; 14/05/2018 – BRF SAYS 12 BRAZIL PLANTS BANNED FROM SHIPPING TO EUROPE; 16/03/2018 – BRF: BRAZIL HALTS POULTRY CERTIFICATION ON CO.’S EXPORTS TO EU; 22/05/2018 – BRF SAYS IN STATEMENT BRAZIL OPS RUNNING NORMALLY AMID PROTESTS; 17/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF SHAREHOLDER FURLAN SAYS IN HIS OPINION CURRENT DIRECTORS ARE DOING A GOOD JOB, PERSONALLY l AM VERY SATISFIED

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.56, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold GSIT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 5.17% more from 5.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,274 were accumulated by Menta Cap Limited Liability. Tower Capital Limited Co (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Ariel Investments Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.48M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Blackrock invested 0% in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Eam Investors Limited Liability Co reported 87,674 shares. Us Bancorporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) for 1,000 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc Inc holds 0% or 783,602 shares. Css Ltd Company Il invested 0.01% of its portfolio in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Goldman Sachs holds 0% or 77,465 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 225,568 shares. Barclays Public Limited invested in 91,217 shares. Bancorp Of America De holds 21,057 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 45,010 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Axa, France-based fund reported 18,400 shares. Renaissance Techs Llc holds 0.01% or 794,847 shares in its portfolio.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14M and $41.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 207,290 shares to 657,696 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $374.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 1.11 million shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $20.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.