As Brf Sa (BRFS) Stock Price Rose, Inca Investments Has Increased by $13.61 Million Its Position; Antares Pharma Com (ATRS) Position Upped by Essex Investment Management Co Llc

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 35.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 2.72M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.59% . The institutional investor held 10.32M shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.05 million, up from 7.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.69. About 3.47M shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 04/04/2018 – BRF ANNOUNCES COLLECTIVE VACATIONS FOR WORKERS IN 2 PLANTS; 17/05/2018 – JBS, BRF AUTHORIZED TO EXPORT PORK TO SOUTH KOREA: ASSOCIATION; 18/04/2018 – Brazil lifts embargo on some BRF plants ahead of potential EU ban; 18/04/2018 – PENSION FUND PETROS SAYS IT SUPPORTS NOMINATION OF PEDRO PARENTE TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF BRF; 17/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S MAGGI: FEDERAL POLICE PROBE SHOWED PROBLEMS IN BRF; 16/03/2018 – Brazil sees solution for ban on BRF poultry exports to EU; 17/04/2018 – BRF BOARD MEMBER LUIZ FERNANDO FURLAN SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 22/05/2018 – BRF SAYS IN STATEMENT BRAZIL OPS RUNNING NORMALLY AMID PROTESTS; 03/04/2018 – BRF CHAIRMAN DINIZ IS SAID TO PLAN RESIGNATION APRIL 5: VALOR; 11/05/2018 – BRF IS READY TO ADAPT SLAUGHTERING TO NEW HALAL RULE: CEO

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc Com (ATRS) by 32.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 166,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.42% . The hedge fund held 672,537 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 506,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Antares Pharma Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.19. About 904,254 shares traded. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 24.61% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 16/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 204824 Company: ANTARES PHARMA INC; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides Xyosted Regulatory Update From FDA; 27/03/2018 – Antares Capital Supports The Gores Group’s Recapitalization of TurbineAero, Inc; 30/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Announces Receipt of Third lnstallment From Sale of ZOMAJET™ Needle-Free Delivery System; 05/04/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides XYOSTED Regulatory Update; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Antares CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – Antares Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 06/04/2018 – ANTARES CAPITAL SUPPORTS SENTINEL CAPITAL PARTNERS’ ACQUISITION OF UBEO BUSINESS SERVICES; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA INC – OFFICIAL MINUTES FROM TYPE A MEETING WITH FDA ON FEB. 21 HAVE BEEN RECEIVED; 10/04/2018 – Antares Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

More notable recent BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BRF Underway With Its Turnaround, But A Lot Of Self-Improvement Remains – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BRF-Brasil Foods S.A. (BRFS) CEO Pedro Parente on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BRF-Brasil Foods S.A. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BRF-Brasil Foods S.A. (BRFS) CEO Pedro Parente on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Slow Progress At BRF SA, But ASF Is Providing A Boost – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

