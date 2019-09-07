As Brf Sa (BRFS) Stock Price Rose, Inca Investments Has Boosted Stake by $13.61 Million; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Holder Northeast Financial Consultants Lowered Its Holding by $934,072

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 35.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 2.72M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.59% . The institutional investor held 10.32M shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.05M, up from 7.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.13. About 1.42 million shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 23/04/2018 – BRF SAYS CFO LORIVAL NOGUEIRA LUZ JR TO BECOME INTERIM CEO – FILING; 17/05/2018 – JBS, BRF HAD 1 PLANT EACH AUTHORIZED TO EXPORT TO S.KOREA: ABPA; 10/05/2018 – BRF 1Q REV. R$8.20B, EST. R$8.28B; 19/03/2018 – BRF Chairman Diniz calls pressure for board shake-up ‘normal’; 27/04/2018 – DINIZ: DESPITE THE PROBLEMS, BRF IS READY TO GROW; 05/04/2018 – BRF CHAIRMAN SAYS IT’S TOO SOON TO TALK IN BOARD RESHUFFLE; 05/03/2018 – BRF SAYS CO. COOPERATING W/ BRAZIL POLICE INVSTIGATION; 12/04/2018 – BRF: WALTER MALIENI JUNIOR REJECTED BEING PART OF BOARD SLATE; 11/05/2018 – BRF 1Q LOSS TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL124.3M; 05/03/2018 – BRF REMOVED FROM ITAU BBA’S EQUITY BUY LIST; IOCHPE ADDED

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 59.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 17,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 11,798 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 29,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx

More notable recent BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pork market disruption expected to continue – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is BRF S.A. (BRFS) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedgies? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 23, 2019, Twst.com published: “BRF SA: Announcement to the Market â€“ Sale of SATS – The Wall Street Transcript” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 6-K/A BRF SA For: Sep 30 – StreetInsider.com” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sick Chinese Pigs Driving Healthier Profits For BRF – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $583.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) by 198,500 shares to 948,697 shares, valued at $28.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA) by 79,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 858,600 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (NYSE:KOF).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco completes deal for Voicea – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Selling Your Shares of Cisco Systems – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Cisco (CSCO) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should You Buy Cisco Systems (CSCO) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco stock drops after earnings include weak guidance – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

