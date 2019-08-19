As Brf Sa (BRFS) Shares Rose, Gramercy Funds Management Has Boosted Holding by $2.22 Million; Longwood Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Veracyte (VCYT) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 444,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.59% . The hedge fund held 4.42M shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70M, up from 3.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 2.78 million shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 16/04/2018 – BRF TO FOCUS MORE ON PROCESSED FOODS, LESS ON COMMODITIES; 19/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of BRF S.A. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May; 18/04/2018 – Petrobras CEO may become chairman of BRF food company -report; 27/04/2018 – FORMER BRF CHAIRMAN DINIZ SAYS SUGGESTING PEDRO PARENTE TO BE CHAIRMAN OF THE COMPANY WAS HIS IDEA; 17/04/2018 – BRF’S FURLAN: I’M A PERSON THAT SEEKS SOLUTIONS, PACIFICATION; 25/04/2018 – Brazil’s BRF says investor withdraws bid to change voting system; 05/03/2018 – BRF says it is cooperating with Brazil fraud probe; 06/04/2018 – Brazil’s BRF board taps Furlan to replace Diniz as chairman; 05/04/2018 – BRF CHAIRMAN IS SAID TO DEMAND RETENTION BONUSES FOR MANAGEMENT; 26/04/2018 – ABERDEEN: PARENTE PROBABLY NEED TO BE HANDS-ON CHAIRMAN AT BRF

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 381,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55 million, down from 442,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $25.64. About 321,400 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE: LOXO TO USE ITS AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE INC – FINANCIAL AND OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte: New Study Shows Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer; 17/04/2018 – Veracyte to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Unveils Afirma Xpression Atlas Platform at ENDO 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Veracyte Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCYT); 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE – LOXO ONCOLOGY WILL ACCESS VERACYTE’S NEW AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM AS PER DEAL; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Data From Studies Show ‘Real-World’ Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Afirma GSC Identified Significantly More Benign Thyroid Nodules Among Those Deemed Indeterminate

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $374.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 585,000 shares to 415,000 shares, valued at $17.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold VCYT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 30.00 million shares or 8.65% more from 27.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Professionals owns 0.01% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 1,000 shares. 17,040 were accumulated by Proshare Lc. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 235,185 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com owns 29,200 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Company reported 420,079 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 6,132 shares. Blair William And Il, Illinois-based fund reported 15,250 shares. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% or 280 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 25,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Essex Management Ltd Co owns 311,814 shares. 21,432 are owned by Caxton Associate Lp. Ameritas Prtn holds 0% or 2,344 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Ltd Com invested in 17,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Company Na invested 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.92 million activity.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argenx Se by 10,500 shares to 63,500 shares, valued at $7.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc by 32,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU).

