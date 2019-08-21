As Brf Sa (BRFS) Share Price Rose, Gramercy Funds Management Has Raised Position; As Polaris Inds (PII) Stock Value Declined, Holder Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Decreased Stake

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 444,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.59% . The hedge fund held 4.42 million shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70 million, up from 3.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.36. About 2.33M shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 17/05/2018 – BRF OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 16/03/2018 – BRF Crisis Deepens as Its Poultry Exports to EU Halted by Brazil; 05/03/2018 – BRF board meeting to go ahead despite latest fraud allegations; 19/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of BRF S.A. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May; 16/03/2018 – Brazil temporarily halts BRF poultry production, exports to EU; 17/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF SHAREHOLDER FURLAN SAYS HAS ASSUMED THE ROLE OF PEACEMAKER, HAS BEEN IN TALKS WITH ALL INVESTORS; 12/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against BRF S.A. and Certain Officers — BRFS; 09/03/2018 – Brazil’s JBS imports Argentine corn, eyes U.S. supply; 27/04/2018 – NEW BRF BOARD OFFERS VERY GOOD PERSPECTIVE: DINIZ; 13/03/2018 – Brazil’s BRF sued in U.S. after ex-CEO arrest, food safety probe

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 93.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 37,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 2,564 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $217,000, down from 39,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $83.3. About 265,071 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 11/04/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues 2018 Success with Victories in Eight UTV Classes at the Polaris RZR UTV World Championship & San Felipe 250; 22/03/2018 – Inphi 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform Named Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 06/03/2018 – Greenway Health’s Project Polaris is Redefining the Relationship between Ambulatory Practices and Technology; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS PHOENIX 200 FOR DAMAGED THROTTLE LIMITER; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Declares Dividend of 60c; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS TO PARTICIPATE IN OPTIMUS GLOBAL RIGHTS ISSUE; 13/03/2018 – Inphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Launches Industry’s Most Complete Government Side-by-Side Line-Up; 09/05/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues Dominant 2018 Season Clinching Victories at VT Construction Silver State 300 Presented by Method Racing Wheels; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q TOTAL COSTS 6.24B RUPEES

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.81 million for 13.02 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.07% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Thomas White Int Limited accumulated 11,205 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Columbia Asset Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 1,325 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Ing Groep Nv owns 0.02% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 8,781 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 229,020 shares. Cincinnati stated it has 2.66% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Kistler holds 99 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 138,912 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 41,147 shares. World Asset Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Andra Ap reported 0.13% stake. Goelzer Inv Mgmt Inc reported 49,413 shares.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5,446 shares to 210,256 shares, valued at $21.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 39,114 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

