As Brf Sa (BRFS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Gramercy Funds Management Has Raised Position; Yy Ads Repcom Cla (YY) Market Value Declined While Signalpoint Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $407,696

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla (YY) by 44.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc sold 4,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,193 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 11,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $67.64. About 620,827 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 444,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.42 million shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70 million, up from 3.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.62. About 1.71 million shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 14.49% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 26/04/2018 – BRF SHAREHOLDERS MEETING TO START AFTER 12 PM: PRESS OFFICIAL; 22/03/2018 – BRF INVESTORS ARE SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO AVOID APRIL SHOWDOWN; 11/05/2018 – BRF CEO: FOR NOW, CO. REMAINS ABLE TO EXPORT TO EUROPE; 19/04/2018 – BRAZIL JBS, SEARA PLANTS NOT AFFECTED BY EU DECISION TO BAN POULTRY PRODUCTS FROM SOUTH AMERICAN COUNTRY; 17/05/2018 – BRF OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 02/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of BRF S.A. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May; 15/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of BRF S.A. Investors (BRFS); 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds BRF S.A. Investors To Upcoming May 11, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline And Alerts Of New CEO Resignation; 07/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of BRF S.A. Investors (BRFS); 16/03/2018 – Brazil sees solution for ban on BRF poultry exports to EU

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, down 18.72% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.03 per share. YY’s profit will be $130.17 million for 10.25 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% EPS growth.

