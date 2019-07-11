As Braskem S A Sp Adr (BAK) Stock Price Declined, Bogle Investment Management LP Has Increased by $2.60 Million Its Position; Partner Fund Management LP Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Has Boosted by $52.07 Million as Share Price Declined

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 87.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 210,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 451,689 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.69 million, up from 240,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $247.48. About 2.56 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People without Such Initiatives; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Wichmann Succeeded Hemsley as Chief Executive Officer

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Braskem S A Sp Adr (BAK) by 524.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 104,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 123,893 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, up from 19,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Braskem S A Sp Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85 billion market cap company. It closed at $19.71 lastly. It is down 23.60% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BAK News: 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 10/05/2018 – Braskem and The Linde Group Select Bilfinger Westcon as Lead Mechanical Subcontractor for Delta, to be the Largest Polypropylene Production Line in the Americas; 29/03/2018 – BRASKEM 4Q EBITDA R$2.95B; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasel valued Braskem at $11.4 billion in offer – report; 15/05/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Braskem wraps new five-year syndicated loan; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht makes progress in bank talks as bond deadline nears; 10/05/2018 – Braskem and The Linde Group Select Bilfinger Westcon as Lead Mechanical Subcontractor for Delta, to be the Largest Polypropylen; 14/03/2018 – S&P REVISES BRASKEM S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 10/05/2018 – BRASKEM PLANS TO INVEST BRL2.9B IN 2018 VS BRL2.3B IN 2017; 29/03/2018 – Record EBITDA of US$3.9 billion in 2017

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 241,300 shares to 282,197 shares, valued at $10.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 27,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,755 shares, and cut its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,364 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Chase Counsel owns 12,247 shares. Oakbrook Invs Llc reported 50,295 shares stake. Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 33,973 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And has invested 0.82% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tower Rech Ltd Liability Co (Trc) reported 19,724 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 32,958 shares. Strategic Advisors Llc has 4,786 shares. Narwhal Cap Management accumulated 33,343 shares. Amarillo Financial Bank stated it has 1,723 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 15.36 million shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.11% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cahill Advsr invested 0.18% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). United Fin Advisers Ltd has invested 0.1% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Murphy Cap Mgmt reported 12,187 shares.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1. $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold $1.33M worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:CF) by 98,008 shares to 167,012 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caredx Inc Com (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 68,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,128 shares, and cut its stake in Onemain Holdings Inc.